3tone Records Ltd is an independent label based in central Bristol, with a growing roster of genre-spanning artists.3tone Records is part of the wider 3tone group which encompasses digital distribution, artist management, publishing and more, run by a team with more than 50 years of combined industry experience.

Due to continued growth, we are currently seeking a Financial Controller to be based at our office in Central Bristol (BS1).

Permanent, Full time (37.5 hours per week, Monday - Friday, 10-6pm)

28 days holiday (including Bank Holidays)

Office based with some home working

Salary £30,000 - £50,000 per annum

The Role

Reporting into the Managing Director, this role will support all areas of accounting across our growing business. As the current most senior member of the Finance team, you will work at pace across all of the key financial functions, providing timely management information, contributing to overall strategic decision making, along with processing the day-to-day accounts and liaising with the external payroll company.

This role would suit a driven, ambitious person who wants to be an essential part of a creative company as it moves into the next stage of its growth cycle.

Key Responsibilities:

Monthly financial and operational reporting for P&L, BS & Headcount

Management of payroll in UK

Managing credit control and debt collection

Processing of supplier payments in line with agreed terms

Supporting the creation of budgeting and rolling forecasts for the business

Tracking and reporting of company KPIs

Management of banking and credit facilities

Managing international payments and exchange rates

Creating annual financial statements and corporation tax

Quarterly VAT Returns & EC Sales Lists

Line managing our part time internal bookkeeper.

Requirements:

Multiple years of experience in a finance role with exposure to media, digital, agency, advertising or technology sectors.

Outstanding financial management ability.

Ability to multi-task and manage daily pressures.

Interest in the rapidly changing media market.

Exceptional analytical and IT / digital skills.

Strong reporting and presentation skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills in order to interact between key individuals and teams throughout the business.

ACCA/CIMA qualified and degree qualification.

Experience of Xero and Receipt Bank would be beneficial.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list. 3tone Ltd is a growing business, which means this role will need to adapt and change to meet the demands of the company.

3tone Ltd is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. We encourage applications from all backgrounds, and are committed to building a team that is full of diverse skills, experiences and abilities. We actively encourage BAME and disabled applicants and value the positive impact that difference has

on our teams.

To apply, please send your CV and a short cover letter to apply@3tone.co.uk, putting the job title in the subject line