Financial Controller




Position:
Financial Controller
Employer:
Merchandising For Life Ltd
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Negotiable and commensurate with level of experience
Date Posted:
Dec 2nd 2021
The role will include:

  • Preparing financial statements for clients including statutory accounts, management accounts and tour accounts
  • Maintaining accounting records on Sage 50 online
  • Preparing monthly and quarterly retail and ecommerce royalty statements
  • Preparing UK vat returns and EU vat returns, both monthly and quarterly
  • Managing the workload of an accounts assistant
  • Preparing budgets for FEU (Foreign Entertainers Tax) purposes and payment thereof to UK Revenue where applicable

The successful candidate will be and will have

  • ACA/ACCA qualified or equivalent
  • Have experience within a UK or EU practice
  • Demonstrate experience managing a portfolio of clients as well as the workload of an accounts assistant
  • Strong Excel skills
  • Strong Sage skills
  • Good time and task management skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Very high standards in terms of accuracy and diligence
