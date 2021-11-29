Financial Controller

The role will include:
- Preparing financial statements for clients including statutory accounts, management accounts and tour accounts
- Maintaining accounting records on Sage 50 online
- Preparing monthly and quarterly retail and ecommerce royalty statements
- Preparing UK vat returns and EU vat returns, both monthly and quarterly
- Managing the workload of an accounts assistant
- Preparing budgets for FEU (Foreign Entertainers Tax) purposes and payment thereof to UK Revenue where applicable
The successful candidate will be and will have
- ACA/ACCA qualified or equivalent
- Have experience within a UK or EU practice
- Demonstrate experience managing a portfolio of clients as well as the workload of an accounts assistant
- Strong Excel skills
- Strong Sage skills
- Good time and task management skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Very high standards in terms of accuracy and diligence