Bella Figura Music is a new London based record label and music publisher, acquiring back catalogue rights. We aim to work with successful and credible artists and writers from around the world with a strong focus on home grown repertoire from the UK. Some of our current artist and writer projects include David Gray, Placebo, R3HAB, Guy Chambers and Jeff Silverman. https://www.bellafiguramusic.com



Financial Controller



Bella Figura is looking to hire an experienced Financial Controller to join the team. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in financial management, accounting and forecasting. As Financial Controller, you will play a critical role in overseeing the financial health of the business, working with Bella Figura’s external accountants to ensure all the necessary controls and processes are in place. As the business grows, you will need to increase the level of operational support the Finance function can provide to the wider business, various external stakeholders and the Board. This is a challenging and rewarding position for an ambitious and experienced individual who is looking to make a real difference to a young, rapidly growing business in the music sector.



Key Responsibilities

Financial Management

Internal reporting – oversee production of monthly management accounts which encompasses detailed variance analysis; assist with preparation of monthly Board packs; royalty ledger analysis and reporting

External reporting – monthly/quarterly reporting to external investors (to include covenant reporting, new catalogue acquisition reporting; dealing with independent valuations; debt documentation); work with external accountants on preparation of statutory accounts; tax reporting for both UK and US entities

Forecasting and budgeting – preparation of annual budget; preparation of quarterly forecasts; detailed variance analysis for forecast vs budget

Act as a key resource for many data related initiatives. Bella Figura relies heavily on managing complex data sources on behalf of its clients and whilst there is an in-house Data Specialist working on these projects, it is key that the FC is actively involved

Decision Support – evaluate systems in place and assess what changes need to be made to ensure that the underlying infrastructure can scale with the rapid growth of the business

Process Improvement – work with internal team and external accountants to establish/amend processes that ensure maximum efficiency

Work with Head of Operations on ad-hoc projects

Qualifications and Requirements



Qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, CIMA)



Experience of working in a scale up environment with a global business structure



Experience gained within the music industry would be highly beneficial



Proficiency with business intelligence and analytics software as well as advanced Excel skills



Analytical in approach and comfortable with complex financial models



Strong knowledge of data analysis and forecasting methods (strong focus on FP&A)



Proactive, result driven with strong interpersonal skills



Down to earth, open and approachable. Bella Figura is a small team and a good fit with the team is essential



Office located in central London



Benefits:

Competitive salary

Health insurance

Life cover

Pension contributions

Generous holiday

Cycle to work scheme

Hybrid working with 3 days per week in our Soho office

Please send your cover letter and CV using this link: https://forms.gle/12t8aByGmL4oyG457



Deadline: End of day Sunday 21st January 2024