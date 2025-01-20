We are looking for a talented, motivated and dynamic Financial Controller to join our fast-growing exhibitions, family entertainment, special projects and comedy promoter business. We work with some of the largest global exhibition producers and are launching several high-profile events in the UK & Europe. We are looking for a financial expert to join our team, to work across our portfolio.



Main Activities:

To be responsible for the Profit and Loss account and the integrity of the Balance Sheet on the company accounts system.

To work with the external accountants on financial reporting; Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable. To ensure the company meets the timely payment of supplier invoices, to execute supplier payments in accordance with the event contracts and event settlements.

Control all events, tours, and special projects from deal approval for the project to proceed, placement of insurance, right through event performance and finalising the event accounting for final royalty 3rd party payments. To ensure all ticket sales are reconciled and collected, working in collaboration with FKPE head of ticketing.

To reconcile all event settlements to the accounts system using the company’s settlement software where appropriate.

To ensure operating systems and controls of the business are of the highest standard and that the company is maximizing its revenue opportunities.

To take responsibility for management reporting; flash results, re-forecasts and budgets.

To work closely with the Board and provide necessary guidance and support on all financial matters.

To manage and deliver the month-end reporting timetable, quarterly management accounts and to meet the policies and controls of the ultimate parent company.

To ensure cash balances at an operating level and manage cash flow.

To prepare show advancing, build offer cost sheets, project and event forecasts and maintain updated financial modelling as long-term events progress.

Ensuring Revenue compliance for statutory accounts in line with current accounting standards.

To be responsible for all tax obligations and deadlines, including corporation tax, PAYE, VAT and withholding tax on foreign artists.

To manage the relationship with the company’s lawyers, bankers and external accountants/tax advisors. To take ownership of the interim and year end audits, where applicable.

Provide and promote the highest level of customer service

Continuously seek ways to improve personal, team and business performance

Ensure that you comply with all Health and Safety regulations and safe working practice as required by current legislation and the Company’s Health and Safety Policy and practices

Ensure that all relevant information is communicated speedily and accurately in a way that ensures that the information is received and easily understood

Ensure that all materials and resources are effectively and efficiently utilised to minimise waste and reduce costs

Undertake any other relevant duties or reasonable request as requested by any member of the senior management team

Essential Skills:

At least three year’s experience, strong and current accounting knowledge in the events and touring industry

Good system and business skills

Effective communicator and leader

Ability to lead and promote a pro-active work ethic

Team player who enjoys working in a high achieving, fast paced and pressured environment

A commitment to delivering exceptional results

Desirable Skills:

Music, Media, touring accountant or Entertainment company background

Benefits:

Flexible home working available (minimum 50% weekly attendance at our Holborn offices)

Pension

Bonus scheme

Health plan

To apply please submit your CV and cover letter to: recruitment@fkpscorpio.co.uk



Deadline to apply: Midnight, Friday 14th Feb 2025



Start date: ASAP