Freelance Content Creator / Social Media Strategist (Short-Form)

We are looking for an experienced and exceptionally creative individual to work closely with a highly successful UK indie/pop artist with a huge international fan-base to develop their presence on short-form content platforms.



You will be responsible for the success of all artist-owned short-form platforms with a particular focus on TikTok. You will work closely with the artist and team to capture and post engaging content across live shows, BTS, rehearsals, the writing and recording process, lifestyle and public appearances/promo.



Key Responsibilities:

Short-form content strategy and planning

Capturing iPhone content on-the-road

Editing short-form video content in real-time as well as banking content for the future

Editing short-form video content delivered from other sources such as UGC and videographers

Posting content both in real-time and in-line with pre-agreed schedules

Produce content that documents the artist’s personality and musicianship ensuring each piece of content feels fresh and bespoke where possible

Suggesting copy/captions/hashtags and posting content onto channels

Working with management and the label to hit agreed targets and KPI’s

Requirements:

You must be available to travel with the artist and team, nationally and internationally, for extended periods of time

Good communicator with the ability to work collaboratively with artists and creative team daily

Experience in working with artists/bands

Ability to integrate seamlessly into the artist’s team

Providing an end-to-end service

You must have a good understanding of the indie/pop genre and its cultural values

Experience in capturing and producing engaging short-form video content

Ability to quickly turnaround edits, with strong filming and editing skills and proficiency in using video editing software/in-app features on Reels, TikTok and Shorts

Experience in building a short-form social strategy, social timeline management and posting

Experienced in creating content that isn’t always reliant on having artist-lean in

On top of social media trends and able to create content that aligns with current content/key words/moments, remaining authentic to artist brand

Platform native approach for each short form channel

You should be able to show examples of successful channels you manage/own

To apply, please send your CV and portfolio along with any links to relevant short form accounts