Freelance Lecturing opportunities at BIMM Bristol on our BMus, Popular Music

Performance course and BMus Songwriting.

Expressions of Interest: Lecturers in Higher and Further Education

Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable hours depending on subject area and student

numbers.

BIMM Bristol are moving through an exciting time of expansion and curriculum

development, we are looking for experienced lecturers as well as industry experts who may

be new to teaching to work with us on a Freelance basis.

You

As a creative industry professional, you will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to

BIMM, sharing what you have to develop our upcoming generation. You may also be an

experienced, trained lecturer who can provide the academic underpinning of degree

success. We particularly encourage applications from Disabled people, women, and other

minority genders, and those from Black, Asian and minority backgrounds, as these

individuals are currently under-represented in our workforce. If you already have a post-

graduate qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.

We are looking for expertise in the following areas:

Academic studies, narrative, and critical thinking:

Academic writing

Critical thinking, analysis, and reflection

Practice-based and Action based research

Creative Music and Performance

Ensemble and discipline split performance - (Voice, Drums, Keys, Guitar and Bass)

Composition, arranging, notation and improvisation

Lyrics and songwriting

Production, World, and Industry

Touring and live events

Creative Video Production

Global Music

Digital composition and Performance

Working in the Creative Industries

Us

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we

truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we

teach and how we work. Our mission is that our Popular Music Performance and

Songwriting courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by

understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of

shaping the future of creative industries. We do this through practical performance work,

understanding a diverse historical music narrative and developing critical thinking and

analytical skills.

We are developing our teaching faculty with the introduction of new degree modules and

have opportunities for regular teaching from September 2021, as well as cover

teaching/deputising and guest lecturing on an ad hoc basis. BIMM provides internal training

and professional development for all tutors, especially those new to teaching.

Together

Interested in joining our growing team of lecturers and becoming part of a movement that

takes an active and passionate role in educating the next generation of creative

professionals?

Please send us your Expression of Interest application alongside your current CV. For an

informal discussion contact Popular Music Performance Course Leader Jo Keiller,

jokeiller@bimm.ac.uk or Songwriting Course Leader Mike Youe mikeyoue@bimm.co.uk

All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.