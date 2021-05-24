Freelance Lecturing opportunities at BIMM Bristol on our BMus, Popular Music
Performance course and BMus Songwriting.
Expressions of Interest: Lecturers in Higher and Further Education
Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable hours depending on subject area and student
numbers.
BIMM Bristol are moving through an exciting time of expansion and curriculum
development, we are looking for experienced lecturers as well as industry experts who may
be new to teaching to work with us on a Freelance basis.
You
As a creative industry professional, you will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to
BIMM, sharing what you have to develop our upcoming generation. You may also be an
experienced, trained lecturer who can provide the academic underpinning of degree
success. We particularly encourage applications from Disabled people, women, and other
minority genders, and those from Black, Asian and minority backgrounds, as these
individuals are currently under-represented in our workforce. If you already have a post-
graduate qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.
We are looking for expertise in the following areas:
Academic studies, narrative, and critical thinking:
- Academic writing
- Critical thinking, analysis, and reflection
- Practice-based and Action based research
Creative Music and Performance
- Ensemble and discipline split performance - (Voice, Drums, Keys, Guitar and Bass)
- Composition, arranging, notation and improvisation
- Lyrics and songwriting
- Production, World, and Industry
- Touring and live events
- Creative Video Production
- Global Music
- Digital composition and Performance
- Working in the Creative Industries
Us
We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we
truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we
teach and how we work. Our mission is that our Popular Music Performance and
Songwriting courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by
understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of
shaping the future of creative industries. We do this through practical performance work,
understanding a diverse historical music narrative and developing critical thinking and
analytical skills.
We are developing our teaching faculty with the introduction of new degree modules and
have opportunities for regular teaching from September 2021, as well as cover
teaching/deputising and guest lecturing on an ad hoc basis. BIMM provides internal training
and professional development for all tutors, especially those new to teaching.
Together
Interested in joining our growing team of lecturers and becoming part of a movement that
takes an active and passionate role in educating the next generation of creative
professionals?
Please send us your Expression of Interest application alongside your current CV. For an
informal discussion contact Popular Music Performance Course Leader Jo Keiller,
jokeiller@bimm.ac.uk or Songwriting Course Leader Mike Youe mikeyoue@bimm.co.uk
All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.