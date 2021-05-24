Freelance Lecturing opportunities at BIMM Bristol on our BA (Hons) Event Management,

Music Business and Music Marketing, Media & Communications courses

Expressions of Interest: Lecturers in Higher and Further Education

Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable hours depending on subject area and student

numbers.

BIMM Bristol are moving through an exciting time of expansion and curriculum

development, we are looking for experienced lecturers as well as industry experts who may

be new to teaching to work with us on a Freelance basis.

You

As a creative industry professional, you will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to

BIMM, sharing what you have to develop our upcoming generation. You may also be an

experienced, trained lecturer who can provide the academic underpinning of degree

success. We particularly encourage applications from Disabled people, women, and other

minority genders, and those from Black, Asian and minority backgrounds, as these

individuals are currently under-represented in our workforce. If you already have a post-

graduate qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.

We are looking for expertise in the following areas:

Event Management

Touring & Live Events

Community, Cultural & Sports Events

History of Events Industry

Music Business

Record Label Management

Rights Management

The Business & Culture of Electronic Music

The Business & Culture of Hip Hop

Music Marketing, Media & Communications

Social Media

Content Creation

Music Journalism

Other areas

Professional Development

Cultural Studies

Creative Video Production

Us

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we

truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we

teach and how we work. Our mission is that our Popular Music Performance and

Songwriting courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by

understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of

shaping the future of creative industries.

We are developing our teaching faculty with the introduction of new degree modules and

have opportunities for regular teaching from September 2021, as well as cover

teaching/deputising and guest lecturing on an ad hoc basis. BIMM provides internal training

and professional development for all tutors, especially those new to teaching.

Together

Interested in joining our growing team of lecturers and becoming part of a movement that

takes an active and passionate role in educating the next generation of creative

professionals?

Please send us your Expression of Interest application alongside your current CV or contact

us for more information

All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.