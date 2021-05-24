Freelance Lecturing opportunities at BIMM Bristol on our BA (Hons) Event Management,
Music Business and Music Marketing, Media & Communications courses
Expressions of Interest: Lecturers in Higher and Further Education
Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable hours depending on subject area and student
numbers.
BIMM Bristol are moving through an exciting time of expansion and curriculum
development, we are looking for experienced lecturers as well as industry experts who may
be new to teaching to work with us on a Freelance basis.
You
As a creative industry professional, you will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to
BIMM, sharing what you have to develop our upcoming generation. You may also be an
experienced, trained lecturer who can provide the academic underpinning of degree
success. We particularly encourage applications from Disabled people, women, and other
minority genders, and those from Black, Asian and minority backgrounds, as these
individuals are currently under-represented in our workforce. If you already have a post-
graduate qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.
We are looking for expertise in the following areas:
Event Management
- Touring & Live Events
- Community, Cultural & Sports Events
- History of Events Industry
Music Business
- Record Label Management
- Rights Management
- The Business & Culture of Electronic Music
- The Business & Culture of Hip Hop
Music Marketing, Media & Communications
- Social Media
- Content Creation
- Music Journalism
Other areas
- Professional Development
- Cultural Studies
- Creative Video Production
Us
We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we
truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we
teach and how we work. Our mission is that our Popular Music Performance and
Songwriting courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by
understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of
shaping the future of creative industries.
We are developing our teaching faculty with the introduction of new degree modules and
have opportunities for regular teaching from September 2021, as well as cover
teaching/deputising and guest lecturing on an ad hoc basis. BIMM provides internal training
and professional development for all tutors, especially those new to teaching.
Together
Interested in joining our growing team of lecturers and becoming part of a movement that
takes an active and passionate role in educating the next generation of creative
professionals?
Please send us your Expression of Interest application alongside your current CV or contact
us for more information
All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.