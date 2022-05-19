Front of House Manager

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To manage the Front of House function of the Students’ Union & Manchester Academy Venues, overseeing the day-to-day operation and supervision of the department

To ensure the highest possible level of customer service is delivered to all visitors by the Front of House Teams

Job Description &

Person Specification

TYPICAL WORKING DAY

This is a predominately public facing role, and you will spend most of your time managing the day-

to-day operation and supervision of the Front of House and Box Office functions of the Students’

Union and Academy venues. You will be required to work a mixture of day & evening/weekend shifts

– typically one week of day shifts (08:30 – 15:30 / 12:00-19:30) and then one week of evening shifts

(15:00-22:00/later for club nights). You will be the first point of contact for students, visitors and

clients to the buildings. This can be an active, busy role; attending to customers, supervising staff

and assessing ingress.



PRINCIPAL DUTIES

Taking ownership of the ‘Welcome’ function to the Students’ Union and Academy venues, taking pride and showing passion for the role and your ability to influence the customer experience for all visitors and clients

Management of up to 25 student staff across Student Union & Manchester Academy Venues Front of House functions – including, but not limited to: staff recruitment, induction, training, allocation of shifts and rota management

Leading on customer service – gathering customer insights and using those to make improvements. Identifying, writing and reviewing processes for the department

Box office management - ensuring IT admin tasks are completed and all ticket scanners are prepared before doors. Ensuring staff are organised and that customers are served in an efficient and personable manner.

Management of the accessibility provision for the gigs, leading on a working relationship with Attitude is Everything

To assist in key events throughout the year, including Festivals, Welcome Week and any other key events, including elections, if necessary

Ensuring all general reception duties are carried out by the Front of House Team, including managing post and deliveries, recording and monitoring lost property and contacting security and emergency services as required

Driving the team’s ability to generate year-round sales revenue and promotional activity of front of house sales, including gig tickets, bus passes and football tickets

To ensure that the EPOS and ticketing management systems are used as directed, and that any financial discrepancies are reported and dealt with promptly

Ensure correct hand-over procedure of day’s business with regard to cover and cashiering

Other duties as required by the organisation

