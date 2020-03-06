Full Time Management Assistant

Fantastic opportunity for a highly organised and creative individual to join successful London based writer producer management company.
You will be responsible for assisting the company director across all aspects of day to day business which will include a direct relationship with the roster.
Key features will include (not limited to):
- Organising writing and recording sessions
- Diary management for company director
- Liaising with record labels, publishing companies and fellow management groups
- Administrative maintenance
- Management of social media and web content for company
The ideal candidate will:
- Be proficient in Google Docs, Excel, Dropbox
- Will have proven experience in a similar role within the music industry
- Be organised, efficient and effective
- Have a passion for music and a drive to succeed
Applications close 30th April. To apply, please email info@17daysmusic.com