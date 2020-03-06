Full Time Management Assistant

Fantastic opportunity for a highly organised and creative individual to join successful London based writer producer management company.

You will be responsible for assisting the company director across all aspects of day to day business which will include a direct relationship with the roster.

Key features will include (not limited to):

Organising writing and recording sessions

Diary management for company director

Liaising with record labels, publishing companies and fellow management groups

Administrative maintenance

Management of social media and web content for company

The ideal candidate will:

Be proficient in Google Docs, Excel, Dropbox

Will have proven experience in a similar role within the music industry

Be organised, efficient and effective

Have a passion for music and a drive to succeed

Applications close 30th April. To apply, please email info@17daysmusic.com