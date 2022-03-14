Music Week Award 2022 Nominees Perfect Havoc are a UK independent record label, management and events company with a focus in dance. Founded in 2014 by Adam Griffin and Robert Davies this new and rapidly growing company has been responsible for breaking artists such as 5x Brit Nominee Joel Corry and Top 20 producer/DJ PS1. In the last 5 years Perfect Havoc have achieved 5x UK Top 10s and 1x UK Top 20 plus a #1 single. The label, distributed by ADA/Warner Music has also released music from the likes of Karen Harding, Tobtok, Alfie Cridland, Just Kiddin, Oliver Nelson, Freejak, Wankelmut, Michael Grey and manages a number of producer/DJs and singers.

About The Role

A diverse role within a rapidly growing company, Perfect Havoc are looking for a general assistant to help across all areas of the business within their record label, management and events. Reporting directly to the co-founders and working alongside the labels label manager you will be responsible with assisting in a variety of areas such as a&r, digital, social media, eCommerce, marketing, operations, publishing, sync and general administrative tasks.

About You

A strong passion for electronic dance and house music, with an ear and eye for new trends and finding up and coming artists.

Digitally savvy with an interest in social media, streaming, digital marketing and data analytics as well as a drive for innovation and knowing what's on trend in all things digital.

An interest and basic knowledge of the current UK and global music market, digital landscape and trends.

Ability to plan, prioritise and multi-task a number of projects simultaneously.

Logical thinker and ability to take full ownership of a project to completion.

Self motivated and driven with an attention to detail and excellent communication skills.

Experienced with using applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel and dropbox.

Familiar with DISCO and Web Flow (ideal but not essential)

Send a cover letter and your CV to jobs@perfecthavoc.com