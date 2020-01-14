General Manager - Artist Management

Handle Recruitment is working with an Artist Management company to source a General Manager, focussing particularly on overseeing all aspects of an international Artist’s business activities on a global basis and organising the smooth running of that business.

Working with and reporting directly to the Artist, key responsibilities will include:

Working closely with management, booking agents, labels, promoters and all other key industry partners to oversee the set-up, implementation and delivery of successful releases, tours, campaigns and other activity

Overseeing of all aspects of touring strategy, planning, budgeting, marketing & ticketing, including management & subsequent analysis of all budgets & accounts for live shows/tours

Building & managing relationships with all key team members, rights holders and business partners on a global basis

Oversight of day-to-day teams/activity with management & provide general overview of / support for operational projects

Working closely with the artist's accountants/business managers to manage multiple P&L’s across the business and to ensure the smooth running of finances at all times

Revenue & data analysis & review across all business verticals, driving strategic analysis and providing insight to inform broader strategic planning

The ideal candidate will have:

A strong background in a similar role working directly with an artist or at a music management company, record label, live agency or publisher

An extensive working knowledge of current music industry landscape across all key sectors with a particular focus on live touring/ticketing, recorded music, publishing and rights management

An excellent understanding of the needs of artists & artist businesses, and a proven track record of working with artist-centric businesses

Good commercial acumen, strong business management skills and the ability to deal with P&L's across different divisions of the business

An ability to build strong partnerships with all key stakeholders; strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels, internally & externally

The flexibility to work across multiple different types of projects at once is key and being available to travel internationally as and when required

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV and covering letter to apply.