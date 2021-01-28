General Manager, New Edmiston House

THE ROLE

A unique opportunity has arisen for a General Manager of the New Edmiston House venue, which is set to open in March 2022. The leadership role will join the Commercial & Marketing department at Rangers Football Club and is a full-time position. The role will be based at Ibrox Stadium in 2021, before transitioning to New Edmiston House in 2022, reporting to the Commercial & Marketing Director and Managing Director.

The New Edmiston House will become one of Europe’s leading multi-purpose venues hosting concerts, functions, conferences and various events, alongside housing Rangers Club Museum and a two-storey Club Retail Store.

The General Manager will have leadership responsibilities of the entire venue, overseeing all operational and commercial activities in the New Edmiston House. The GM will be responsible for successfully implementing the venues business model by driving a diverse number of revenues across a wider range of activities taking place within the new multi-purpose venue.

KEY RESPONSIBILITES

• To manage the Venue both efficiently and effectively ensuring that the diary is commercially maximised and all statutory duties are fulfilled

• To align with the Football Club’s Commercial & Marketing department to maximise the support of the Marketing, Digital, Hospitality and Events teams that will support the delivery of the New Edmiston House business model.

• Build an effective team of staff who can function under your leadership and provide excellent customer service, effectively manage a wide cross-section of stakeholders, and support the implementation of the New Edmiston House business model.

• Work effectively with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure opportunities around concerts, functions, conferences, and events are maximised and fulfil the potential of the venues business plan.

• Evaluate potential new business opportunities and contribute to planning and future strategy as required.

• Demonstrate an ability to be connected to the market for concerts and business conferences in order New Edmiston House is the leading multi-purpose venue of choice in the West of Scotland.

• Ensure all statutory (including licensing) requirements are discharged, conforming to all Health & Safety procedures including any new legislation.

• Maximise the events diary and assist in expanding the commercial viability of the venue in line with the business model agreed with the Commercial & Marketing Director

• Work cross-functionality with key counterparts in the Club’s Commercial & Marketing department, such as the Senior Partnerships & Events Manager, Head of Corporate Hospitality, Senior Marketing Manager and Head of Digital & Content

• In alignment with the Club’s Security and Facilities teams, liaise with all sub-contracted staff and groups to ensure the venue and Rangers Football Club receive best practice and service.

• Responsibilities and accountability in setting budgets and target as part of the agreed business model and supporting the commercial growth plan of the Football club. Achievement of operational profitability and targets.

• Ensure monthly forecasts are completed on time and accurately reflect current and future diary activity.

• Carry out ad hoc duties as required from time to time and any other duties that are deemed reasonable.

ABOUT YOU

• Entrepreneurial mindset and commercially astute

• Ability to manage complex situations with tact and diplomacy.

• Able to work flexible and unsocial hours including evenings, nights, weekends, bank holidays

• Preferably experience in live entertainment, music venue management, conferencing, marketing and promotion of events and club nights/working with event promoters both domestically and internationally.

• Strong network in the music and entertainment Industry, in particular with promoters.

• Understanding of H&S, risk assessment and licensing issues for events.

• General understanding of the technical requirements of live and club events.

• Knowledge of the local market.

• Finance and Budgeting experience

• Line management of staff and contractors.

• Knowledge of stocktaking procedures.

• Strong communicator and Inspiring leader of people

• Attention to detail.

• Can identify problems and develop solutions.

• Shows confidence in dealing with wide ranging types of situations.

THE CANDIDATE SHOULD BE ABLE TO DEMONSTRATE

• An ability to work independently and take considered decisions in the best interests of both New Edmiston House and Rangers Football Club.

• Ability to articulate and influence key strategic decisions, build relationships and manage multiple stakeholders.

• Strong interpersonal skills.

• An analytical eye with a flair for identifying commercial opportunities.

• Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritise work.

• A team-player attitude as your job will involve many stakeholders.

• Fluency in spoken and written English (additional languages are an asset).

• Eligibility to work in the UK.

EQUALITY & INCLUSION:

Rangers Football Club is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status or pregnancy and maternity.

Rangers Football club also welcomes applications from suitably qualified members of the armed forces family.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

The candidate must keep up to date with new methods and undertake any necessary internal or external training sessions in accordance with Company Policies and Procedures. Successful candidates will undertake a Basic Disclosure check.

If you can add value to our team, please email your CV and cover letter to recruitment@rangers.co.uk

THE CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS IS WEDNESDAY 10th FEBRUARY 2021