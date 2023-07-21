General Manager, O2 Apollo Manchester

Job Summary:

Venue: O2 Apollo Manchester

Company: Live Nation (Music) UK Limited

Location: Manchester

Reports to: Divisional Manager – Operations

Working hours: Full-time, permanent

Role

The O2 Apollo Manchester one of the premier concert venues in the UK, with shows from every major rock, pop and comedy act on the touring circuit. It’s Grade II listed, with both fully seated and part-standing formats.

The General Manager will operationally run the O2 Apollo Manchester and is accountable for the wider team and management of the day-to-day business including all operational functions. Passionate about the live events industry you will be highly motivated to generate commercial and creative opportunities for shows and events with established acts and emerging artists. The GM is direct line manager for all salaried staff in the venue including the venue management team and bars, box office, maintenance etc.

Our team

The General Manager is the linchpin for the team at O2 Apollo Manchester, an established and thriving venue where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. The successful candidate will be drawn to managing, training and supporting an innovative team in a fast-paced live environment, driving our inclusive culture to deliver the best possible programme of live entertainment for everyone, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.

About you

The ideal candidate will have experience working as a GM in a high-volume venue. Experience of working as a manager or in an operational role is essential

Successful background in the live entertainment industry or venue management

Proven track record in managing live performance events

Expert knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Excellent communication and diplomacy skills

Management experience of a large team

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

Understanding of venue diary management, programming and the promotion of live events

Excellent control of operating costs, budgeting and forecasting

Self-motivated and results driven

What we need

Personal licence holder

First-class client and customer service

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Passionate and enthusiastic for the live events and the music industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive leader in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

Strong awareness of P&L

A dynamic, forward-thinking manager to deliver exceptional service

Ability to drive the venue business forward

What you’ll be doing

Meet Company business objectives and manage operations

Maximise the events diary

Act as the first point of contact for all contracted events

Maintain and develop client relationships

Implement efficient business strategies as directed by the Company

Duty manage events and programming to the highest quality

Generate new business opportunities for commercial success and profitability

Meet or exceed annual budgets

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Management and accountability for forecasting and budgeting

Oversee all licencing administration, risk assessment and due diligence

Adhere to all existing and new health and safety legislation

Periodic testing and certification of venue equipment

Control all operating costs in line with set targets

Manage expenditure for all venue departments

Ensure the venue is maintained to the highest standards

Direct building maintenance issues so that urgent repairs are carried out in a timely manner

Lead on compliance for all Company working practices

Uphold and enforce the relevant terms of the premises licence and changes to the law

Work collaboratively with the venue team, local authority and Company head office

People management of all salaried staff in the venue including supporting all training requirements for full-time employees and ensuring high standards

To publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Reality check

Whilst this is a fantastic opportunity to run an iconic music venue, the role is not your ordinary nine-to-five and the industry is demanding, with sometimes long and unsociable hours. The excitement and energy of the shows and events we create comes from the hard work and dedication we commit to our work, and this position is no exception.

Our company

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Tuesday 1st August. We reserve the right to close applications at any time so encourage early application.