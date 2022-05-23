General Manager, O2 Ritz Manchester

Role

The General Manager is a key role within the organisation, accountable for the wider team at O2 Ritz Manchester and management of the day-to-day business and operational functions. Passionate about the live events industry and highly motivated to maximise the events diary, you will generate commercial and creative opportunities for shows and events with established acts, emerging artists and club events.

Our team

The General Manager is the linchpin for the team at O2 Ritz Manchester, an established and thriving venue where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. The successful candidate will be drawn to managing, training and supporting an innovative team in a fast-paced live environment, driving our inclusive culture to deliver the best possible programme of live entertainment for everyone, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.

About you

Successful background in the live entertainment industry or venue management

Experience of working as a manager or an operational role within a high-volume venue

Proven track record in managing live performances and club events

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Excellent communication and diplomacy skills

Management experience of a large team

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

Understanding of booking and promotions of live events

Excellent control of operating costs and budgeting

Self-motivated and results driven

What we need

Personal licence holder

First-class client and customer service

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Passionate and enthusiastic for the live events and club industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

holidays) Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive leader in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

Strong awareness of P&L

A dynamic, forward-thinking manager to deliver exceptional service

Ability to drive the venue business forward

What you’ll be doing

Meet Company business objectives and manage operations

Maximise the events diary

Act as the first point of contact for all contracted events

Maintain and develop client relationships

Implement efficient business strategies as directed by the Company

Duty manage events and programming to the highest quality

Generate new business opportunities for commercial success and profitability

Meet or exceed annual budgets

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Management and accountability for forecasting and budgeting

Oversee all licencing administration, risk assessment and due diligence

Adhere to all existing and new health and safety legislation

Periodic testing and certification of venue equipment

Control all operating costs in line with set targets

Manage expenditure for all venue departments

Ensure the venue is maintained to the highest standards

Direct building maintenance issues so that urgent repairs are carried out in a timely manner

Lead on compliance for all Company working practices

Uphold and enforce the relevant terms of the entertainment licence and changes to the law

Work collaboratively with the venue team, local authority and Company head office

Support all training requirements and annual appraisals for full-time employees

Increase employee productivity

To publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances. #AMG

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.