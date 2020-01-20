General Manager - Record Label

We are seeking a General Manager for our record label in this newly created role. This is a full-time permanent role based in our London office, and with an immediate start.

We have offices in the London and USA, and the GM will look after label operations worldwide.

The ideal candidate will be extremely motivated, organised, a natural leader and an entrepreneurial individual who has extensive knowledge of the music industry.

Key responsibilities:

Manage and oversee the growth and developing structure of the UK Label & office

Manage a team including the UK & US based Label staff

Oversee regular weekly meetings with the UK/US Label teams

Create sales projections and oversee management of budgets across A&R, marketing, promotion, production and ancillary business.

Supervise the UK label management and marketing activities with a keen eye for commercial progress and success

Focus on growth of general label revenues streams and all ancillary commercial opportunities

Seek out and discover new music and talent opportunities, and act as an ambassador for the label

Build, maintain and develop industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts

Support the activities of the company globally by providing local knowledge and contacts to the central business development team

Work in close relationship with the Group Directors

Desired skills and experience:

Results driven and entrepreneurial

At least 8 years’ experience in the UK music business at a record label or publishing company

Excellent communication skills

Strategic thinker

Passion for music

Willingness to travel to the US when required, with a passport free from travel restrictions

Microsoft Office skills essential, including Powerpoint presentations

Inclusion in our company pension scheme and healthcare benefits after satisfactory probation period.

Due to the high volume of applicants, we will not be able to respond to all unsuccessful applicants.

NO AGENCIES.