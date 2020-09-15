General Manager - Record Label

We are seeking a General Manager for our rapidly expanding record label in this newly created role. This is a full-time permanent role based in our London office, and with an immediate start.
With offices in London and the US, the GM will oversee label operations worldwide.
Our ideal candidate will have experience working internationally - demonstrating a network on the same level.
We require someone who is extremely motivated and dynamic; a true natural leader who thrives on organising and driving the business & team forward. Entrepreneurial qualities and extensive knowledge of the music and/- or the entertainment industry is a must.
Key responsibilities:
-
Manage and oversee the growth and developing structure of the UK Label
-
Manage a team including the UK & US based Label staff
-
Oversee regular weekly meetings with the UK/US Label teams
-
Create sales projections and oversee management of budgets across A&R, marketing, promotion, production and ancillary business.
-
Supervise the UK label management and marketing activities with a keen eye for commercial progress and success
-
Focus on growth of general label revenues streams and all ancillary commercial opportunities
-
Seek out and discover new music and talent opportunities, and act as an ambassador for the label
-
Build, maintain and develop industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts
-
Support the activities of the company globally by providing local knowledge and contacts to the central business development team
-
Work in close relationship with the Group Directors
Desired skills and experience:
-
Results driven and entrepreneurial
-
Substantial experience in the UK music business at a record label or publishing company
-
Excellent communication skills
-
Strategic thinker
-
Passion for music & entertainment
-
Willingness to travel to the US when required, with a passport free from travel restrictions
-
Microsoft Office skills essential, including Powerpoint presentations
-
Be a self starter. Single-handedly inspire and drive the label team to success
Salary: tbc
Inclusion in our company pension scheme and healthcare benefits after satisfactory probation period.
Due to the high volume of applicants, we will not be able to respond to all unsuccessful applicants. NO AGENCIES.