GENERAL MANAGER - RECORDINGS

JOB DESCRIPTION



ABOUT US



AEI Group is a community of ventures and creators focused on empowering future generations of talent

through music. With over 25 years’ experience, AEI Group works with entrepreneurs and talented people

across our music ventures, live events and community spaces whilst on a tireless mission to transform

the culture of the music industry to create a positive, healthy and happy working environment for all.



As an organisation we celebrate and support our team members from all backgrounds and are working

to build an adaptable culture of mutual allyship, and an environment where everyone is comfortable

being themselves 100% of the time. We actively encourage applications from people of every race,

gender, religion, age, disability and the LGBTQIA+ community.



ABOUT THE ROLE

To take ownership of AEI’s recorded music operations and its highly respected dance and electronic

artists and labels. Lead and manage the recordings team, and establish a workflow that maximises the

success of releases across the group. You will assess and negotiate new business, improve efficiency

and profitability, oversee budgets and ensure the development and success of our artists, labels, partners

and team.



RESPONSIBILITIES

- Lead and manage the recorded music team across distribution, licensing and releases

- Oversee all commercial and administrative elements of the recordings business

- Strategic planning with Head of Music: setting targets, analysing and reporting

- Oversee, approve and forecast budgets across all high priority releases

- Manage AEI’s recordings schedule, ensuring workload is effectively distributed

- Utilise AEI's internal data and analytics tools to inform sales and marketing decisions

- Maintain and develop systems and best practices for the efficient operations

- Manage external relationships with promo teams and DSPs

- Liaise directly with artist management from inception to post-release

- Liaise with AEI’s internal publishing, product and events departments

- Increase the profile of AEI’s recordings division amongst the wider industry (attending

conferences etc.)



(Duties may include, but not be limited to those listed above)



ABOUT YOU

- At least five years experience in the music industry within a distributor or rights owner with

high-level label management experience in dance music ideally in crossover alternative and pop

genres

- Experience managing a multifaceted music team and key stakeholders

- Ability to plan, prioritise and manage multiple labels and projects simultaneously, to timelines

with strong attention to detail

- A strong passion for electronic music, with an ear for new trends

- Strong existing relationships in the electronic music sector

- A proven track record of running and delivering successful music campaigns

- Good knowledge of the current UK and global music market, digital landscape and trends, and

physical distribution supply chain

- Comfortable working in a creative environment, with a drive to promote innovation and an ahead

of the curve mentality

- Proactive, with the ability to remain motivated whilst working autonomously with an

entrepreneurial mindset



COMPANY BENEFITS

- 4 day working week

- Remote and flexible working (must have the ability to attend team meetings in GMT)

- London-based workspaces including studio access at Bankstock Building and the halley along

the canal in Haggerston

- After 6 months probation, unlimited holiday allowance, plus additional personal days and flexible

religious holiday observance

- After 6 months probation, private healthcare cover (with Vitality and Healthshield), including

dental and optical

- Enhanced parental leave (blind policy), up to 6 months off at full pay (following 12 months

continuous employment)

- Annual all company workshops, conferences, and one on one coaching

- Well-being programs including cycle to work scheme

- 5% pension contribution

- Life insurance

- Sabbatical options available after 5 years of service



SALARY

- £70-75K DOE



INTERESTED?

Send your CV and cover note to careers@aei.co.uk



AEI Group is open and happy to make any reasonable adjustments as required throughout the interview

process to increase accessibility.