General Manager - The Halls, Wolverhampton

AEG Presents; the Touring, Festival and mid-sized venue division of AEG Europe are seeking a General Manager to manage its new venue operation in Wolverhampton.

Due to open in June 2023, The Halls shall consist of the Civic a 3,400-capacity event space and the Wulfrun at 1,200 capacity event space. With a strong concert history and the addition of a new in-house catering solution we expect the re-launched venues to be holding in excess of 250 event nights a year.

The General Manager (GM) and their team are responsible for growing the business through developing relationships across a variety of event types that can be accommodated within two intimate venues benefitting from state-of-the-art sound and lights system and the flexible licence to accommodate late night club events.

The GM is responsible for both operational and commercial management of the venue. You will be expected to deliver, and where possible exceed on all revenue and content targets set whilst leading the operational teams to deliver a safe environment to our clients and visitors that exemplifies the brand promise to ‘wow, thrill and excite with unforgettable experiences’.

You’ll have responsibility for the P&L of the business including presenting annual budgets, providing regular projections and updates against agreed sales and performance targets.



You’ll identify industry trends and attract new content to the venue, across music, comedy and sports; and ensure the business delivers against all existing sponsor targets and constantly seek to increase all ancillary revenue streams.

You’ll control the variable and fixed cost base for the venue and access, coordinating with all various stakeholders including the local authority, sponsor partners, ticket agency and ASM who are the venues F&B, C&E partner in the common goal of accelerating the venue’s performance.

Working with AEG’s sustainability team, you’ll focus on our energy consumption and carbon footprint in line with AEG 1 Earth's goals.

You’ll also lead, mentor and motivate the venue team, ensuring staff are trained to meet the high standards expected of an AEG venue whilst ensuring there is a safe environment, and the venue meets all event planning, licensing and other statutory obligations with the Local Authority and emergency services.

We’re looking for someone with substantial experience of senior management in a world class venue. Commercially focused, you’ll have demonstrable experience of developing and managing large budgets.

You’ll have a strong understanding of how the live music/event industry works and have a history of building contacts across various relevant organisations.

You’ll have proven leadership capabilities, with the ability to mentor and motivate to get the best out of people. You’ll empower your team, so they feel trusted to do the right thing and be inclusive, listening to all ideas and opinions.

You’ll promote the highest levels of customer service and ensure the venue and it’s staff Wow our customers at every opportunity.

You’ll want to raise the bar in this role, be solutions focussed and look for ways to maximise efficiency. We encourage new ideas and innovation. We’ll give you a thorough induction where you’ll get to meet other new employees and learn about how AEG operates. We will give you all the training in our systems, policies and procedures so that you’ll be set up for success.

Where: You’ll be based at the venue in Wolverhampton. We are open to relocation conversations.

When: We are looking to hold interviews w/c 14 November at our head offices in Blackfriars, London.

Closing date: Sunday 6 November 2022

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network groups visit: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.