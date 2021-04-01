Handle are pleased to be working with 13 Artists to source a General Manager. 13 Artists Ltd is an independent live booking agency based in London and Brighton representing a diverse, inspiring and globally successful roster of artists. With a proven track record in breaking emerging talent, 13 Artists works alongside the respective management teams and labels to develop the live careers of artists all the way through to arena and stadium level. 13 Artists works with all the leading UK and International music and arts events. The company is seeking a dynamic General Manager to join and support the Directors in leading the team.

About the role

13 Artists is seeking an experienced industry manager with strong skills in operations, HR, finance and managing business relationships. A personable self-starter, with proven experience of hiring and overseeing a team.

The ideal candidate will have gained solid experience at management level within a music related company, hold an extensive network of contacts and established relationships within the industry. It is essential the candidate can demonstrate a strong understanding of the live area of the industry including marketing, ticketing and knowledge of the impact of Brexit and Covid on touring.

With offices in London and Brighton the role will involve a commitment to travel to both locations each week.

The General Manager responsibilities will include:

working directly with and reporting to the Directors, Charlie Myatt & Angus Baskerville

a strong day-to-day presence to ensure the smooth running of both offices including; co-ordinating and overseeing weekly admin meetings, implementing and managing company Covid safe procedures, GDPR compliance, updating, implementing and overseeing internal systems and policies

HR - hiring, training, developing and managing the team including: wellbeing of staff, company appraisals, development of company training manual, implementation of staff training and review of contracts

Supporting team members, particularly those in newly created roles and overseeing Work Experience Scheme

communicating with industry bodies and updating the team with Government changes to procedures & protocols owing to Brexit and Covid

working alongside the Finance Manager to compile monthly management reports including financial planning, analysis and proposals

seeking new business opportunities, in particular in the areas of brand and sponsorship endorsement for artists

researching, developing and overseeing the company's sustainability, green practices and diversification agendas

REQUIREMENTS

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate:

a minimum of 5 years music industry experience, ideally with a minimum of 2 years experience at senior management level within a relevant music company, working effectively across a variety of tasks in the main areas of Operations, HR and Finance.

excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a calm, adaptable and 'can-do' attitude

a proven track record of leading and delivering results with staff as well as projects

ability to work in a fast-paced and ever changing environment

ability to assess, recommend and implement effective procedures and policies for the business to run more efficiently and to its potential

exceptional organisation and problem solving skills with acute attention to detail.

a fantastically motivated independent worker and collaborative team leader

experience with live performance contracts and databases

good knowledge of marketing and digital channels

ability to confidently represent a company at a senior level within the industry

BENEFITS

Competitive Salary

28 days holiday allowance

Pension plan

APPLICATION DETAILS:

13 Artists is committed to equality and diversification and all qualified applicants will be considered regardless of gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief, age, marital status and background.

If your experience matches the requirements above and you're interested in finding out more about this exciting General Manager opportunity, email hannah.johnstone@handle.co.uk with a CV to apply!