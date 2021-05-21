General Manager – Earache Records Ltd

Record Company

London (currently work from home)

£55,000 pa

A work from home opportunity for a General Manager with a track record working across chart-topping releases to join a future-thinking Nottingham and London based independent record label, with a catalogue of genre-defining rock bands.

We're looking for a progressive General Manager with significant experience overseeing artist campaigns to lead in the day-to-day business operations and label strategy.

Reporting directly to the Founder/Managing Director, the successful General Manager will be responsible for label operations, team management and will bring:

Proven experience in a record label environment, running all operational tasks.

Experience working across frontline artist marketing campaigns, multiple UK Top 10's, plus maintaining significant back catalogue titles.

An up-to-date knowledge of current trends in the music industry and the digital space.

Fantastic communications skills, with experience of managing relationships and leading key negotiations with external distribution partners.

Experience of working in live music or artist management would be a major plus, as we also actively run stages at some festivals.

Key features of the role will include:

Being involved in the full process of the artist release campaign (marketing, digital, distribution, promotion, A&R)

Providing leadership to the 12 strong in-house team, plus any freelance teams hired.

Sourcing new business opportunities for brand partnerships and artist collaborations.



Earache is a genuine independent label, no corporate ties at all.



If your CV matches the requirements above we'd love to hear from you. To find out more about the General Manager position, please send in CV and covering letter to jobs@earache.com.