General Manager

Responsibilities:

Overseeing all aspects of the venue’s operation & line management of all heads of department including bars, technical, maintenance & event staff.

Ensuring all statutory requirements are discharged & conform to national & local legislation, from licensing to all health & safety regulations, regularly liaising with the local authorities including Police, Environmental Health & Licensing board

Liaising with the company’s senior management team in setting annual budgets for all areas of the business and ensuring that weekly financial reports are compiled and disseminated to the Financial Director & and HoD’s to deadline.

Liaising with the senior management team on all matters concerning financial forecasting & cost control

Responsible for maximising the venue’s key revenue streams including but not limited to bars and ticket revenue

Liaising with the Bars Manager on setting prices for key products & on more dynamic pricing tailored to specific audiences.

Liaising with the Programming team, Bars Manager & other HODs regarding staff numbers for events in order to deliver events smoothly and successfully while maximising profitability

Liaising with the Programming teams in order to maximise activity and business levels

Ensuring Venue Departments work as a team and that all staff are managed to the standards as laid out in their job descriptions.

Ensuring that all teams follow correct conduct in line with the venue’s policies & procedures.

Conducting annual appraisals and set individual business objectives & targets in support of both the needs of the business & the development of individuals themselves

Ensuring the smooth flow of information both internally and externally, chairing weekly & monthly operational & departmental meetings in order to achieve this

Lead on all aspects of event management including advancing, agreeing staffing levels with HODs, deployment & briefing of security staff, to supervising touring parties

Managing operations on both event and non-event days

Ensuring that the venues are maintained to the highest standard for customers and clients alike.

Liaising with the senior management team to produce proposals for Capex projects, building related maintenance & other works.

Implementing new processes and procedures that aid growth and financial efficiencies.

Skills and Attributes required:

Proven track record of success in venue management and live events.

Ability to contribute beyond the role and to lead strategic initiatives to increase profits and aid growth.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Personal licence highly desirable.

IOSH Managing Safely (3 day course) qualification desirable.

Salary:

Competitive / DOE

Deadline :Friday 17th September, 6pm