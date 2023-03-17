Our forward-thinking, independent record label strives to embrace and empower artists and their music, with intention – beyond what is seen within the major label set up. Founded in 2022 by a London-born Artist, Writer & Producer, the label has a key focus on artist development and is committed to harvesting and nurturing global talent, in order to build a leading label for feel-good, exciting, and inspiring music, no matter the genre.
THE ROLE:
We are seeking a General Manager who is extremely motivated and dynamic; a true natural leader who thrives on organising and driving the business & team forward. Entrepreneurial qualities and extensive knowledge of the music/entertainment industry is essential.
This is a full-time, permanent role based in London (remotely for the time being, with a view to work in our London office where necessary). The GM will be able to demonstrate their successes/experience working internationally, whilst being able to showcase key relationships on the same level.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manage and oversee the developing structure of the label
- Continuously identify and drive opportunities for growth of general label revenue streams as well as commercial opportunities
- Facilitate bi-weekly/monthly progress and performance meetings (with both UK and US teams) to discuss objectives, goals and sales
- Manage a team including UK & US based staff
- Foster meaningful and valuable relationships with internal and external teams, including the artists and their management, to ensure the successful delivery of creative campaigns
- Supervise the overall label management and marketing activities with a keen eye for commercial progress and success
- Build and deliver a strategy to facilitate increasing the label’s identity within the Music & Entertainment industry
- Develop and oversee strategic marketing initiatives tailored to both emerging and established artist campaigns for releases, promotions, events etc
- Create sales projections and oversee management of budgets across A&R, marketing and promotion etc
- Seek out and discover new music and talent opportunities and act as an ambassador for the label
- Build, maintain and develop industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts
- Support the activities of the company on a global scale by providing local/international knowledge and contacts to the central team
- Manage and solicit continual licensing and sync opportunities with music supervisors and publishing companies
WHO YOU ARE:
- An enthusiastic, forward-thinking, strategic and collaborative leader with a passion for music and entrepreneurship
- Extensive experience within the music business; within a record label or publishing company would be ideal
- Well versed in managing and allocating budgets effectively (both small and large)
- A versatile taste in music and the ability to implement and oversee exciting marketing strategies across a wide range of genres
- A vast network of industry connections along with prior experience working with key label services partners
- Able to display key leadership qualities, including but not limited to, interpersonal skills, adaptability, analytical/critical thinking, attention to detail and collaboration
- A passion for maintaining up to date knowledge within an ever-changing business • Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
- A willingness to travel as and when required