Our forward-thinking, independent record label strives to embrace and empower artists and their music, with intention – beyond what is seen within the major label set up. Founded in 2022 by a London-born Artist, Writer & Producer, the label has a key focus on artist development and is committed to harvesting and nurturing global talent, in order to build a leading label for feel-good, exciting, and inspiring music, no matter the genre.

THE ROLE:

We are seeking a General Manager who is extremely motivated and dynamic; a true natural leader who thrives on organising and driving the business & team forward. Entrepreneurial qualities and extensive knowledge of the music/entertainment industry is essential.

This is a full-time, permanent role based in London (remotely for the time being, with a view to work in our London office where necessary). The GM will be able to demonstrate their successes/experience working internationally, whilst being able to showcase key relationships on the same level.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage and oversee the developing structure of the label

Continuously identify and drive opportunities for growth of general label revenue streams as well as commercial opportunities

Facilitate bi-weekly/monthly progress and performance meetings (with both UK and US teams) to discuss objectives, goals and sales

Manage a team including UK & US based staff

Foster meaningful and valuable relationships with internal and external teams, including the artists and their management, to ensure the successful delivery of creative campaigns

Supervise the overall label management and marketing activities with a keen eye for commercial progress and success

Build and deliver a strategy to facilitate increasing the label’s identity within the Music & Entertainment industry

Develop and oversee strategic marketing initiatives tailored to both emerging and established artist campaigns for releases, promotions, events etc

Create sales projections and oversee management of budgets across A&R, marketing and promotion etc

Seek out and discover new music and talent opportunities and act as an ambassador for the label

Build, maintain and develop industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts

Support the activities of the company on a global scale by providing local/international knowledge and contacts to the central team

Manage and solicit continual licensing and sync opportunities with music supervisors and publishing companies

WHO YOU ARE: