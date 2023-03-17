Your site will load in 16 seconds
Our forward-thinking, independent record label strives to embrace and empower artists and their music, with intention – beyond what is seen within the major label set up. Founded in 2022 by a London-born Artist, Writer & Producer, the label has a key focus on artist development and is committed to harvesting and nurturing global talent, in order to build a leading label for feel-good, exciting, and inspiring music, no matter the genre. 

THE ROLE: 

We are seeking a General Manager who is extremely motivated and dynamic; a true natural leader who thrives on organising and driving the business & team forward. Entrepreneurial qualities and extensive knowledge of the music/entertainment industry is essential. 

This is a full-time, permanent role based in London (remotely for the time being, with a view to work in our London office where necessary). The GM will be able to demonstrate their successes/experience working internationally, whilst being able to showcase key relationships on the same level. 

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: 

  • Manage and oversee the developing structure of the label 
  • Continuously identify and drive opportunities for growth of general label revenue streams as well as commercial opportunities 
  • Facilitate bi-weekly/monthly progress and performance meetings (with both UK and US teams) to discuss objectives, goals and sales 
  • Manage a team including UK & US based staff 
  • Foster meaningful and valuable relationships with internal and external teams, including the artists and their management, to ensure the successful delivery of creative campaigns 
  • Supervise the overall label management and marketing activities with a keen eye for commercial progress and success 
  • Build and deliver a strategy to facilitate increasing the label’s identity within the Music & Entertainment industry 
  • Develop and oversee strategic marketing initiatives tailored to both emerging and established artist campaigns for releases, promotions, events etc
  • Create sales projections and oversee management of budgets across A&R, marketing and promotion etc 
  • Seek out and discover new music and talent opportunities and act as an ambassador for the label 
  • Build, maintain and develop industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts 
  • Support the activities of the company on a global scale by providing local/international knowledge and contacts to the central team 
  • Manage and solicit continual licensing and sync opportunities with music supervisors and publishing companies 

WHO YOU ARE: 

  • An enthusiastic, forward-thinking, strategic and collaborative leader with a passion for music and entrepreneurship 
  • Extensive experience within the music business; within a record label or publishing company would be ideal 
  • Well versed in managing and allocating budgets effectively (both small and large) 
  • A versatile taste in music and the ability to implement and oversee exciting marketing strategies across a wide range of genres 
  • A vast network of industry connections along with prior experience working with key label services partners 
  • Able to display key leadership qualities, including but not limited to, interpersonal skills, adaptability, analytical/critical thinking, attention to detail and collaboration 
  • A passion for maintaining up to date knowledge within an ever-changing business • Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal 
  • A willingness to travel as and when required

 

 

 

 

 

 

