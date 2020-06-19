General / Record Label Manager

A start-up independent music production company, is looking for an exceptionally organised general/record label manager to drive the future creative direction of the label, and fulfil strategic aims in artist and label development.

An understanding of music internationally and label administration are must haves as is an enjoyment of being part of a growing team based in our own 5* Recording Studios in Clerkenwell, London.

We work with talent within various genres, specialising in Drill music, with a roster that includes music producers and artists.

The role will include but not limited to overseeing and coordinating label strategy, coordinating and managing all digital production for releases, working with the internal team to develop marketing strategies, working with the internal team to arrange live performances and tours in connection with new and upcoming releases.

The ideal candidate will have comprehensive and commercial record label experience from a related role, such as music production company, an independent record label or from a music law background.

Extensive knowledge of music contracts & key connections within the music industry is essential.

Knowledge/Experience required:

You will need to be highly motivated, passionate and knowledgeable about new music, different music scenes, trends and capable of establishing and maintaining relationships with musicians, producers, songwriters and related organisations.

With excellent skills in all aspects of delivery, with attention to detail and flair for communicating to our target audience, we require somebody who will take new music to new audiences.

Experience of working on a number of tasks simultaneously and to deadlines, and the ability to demonstrate initiative and flexibility is essential for this role within a new record label with a big vision.

Essential – Min 5 years relevant experience within music industry

Experience in working for a record label

Understanding of music law contracts

Demonstrable in-depth knowledge of music

An appreciation and understanding of the labels artistic vision, mission and values

Ability to work in a fast paced, energetic environment

Ability to work in a small team and independently

Flexible attitude

Friendly, efficient and helpful

Proficient in IT

Interest in current trends and strategies in the music industry

Essential

5-10 Years’ experience running a commercial or successful independent record label

Strong release history, must have had chart success, minimum top 20

Strong links with UK promoters, musicians, organisations

BA or equivalent music related work experience or Higher-level business qualification

Please submit your C.V along with your salary expectations.