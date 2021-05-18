Global Head of Account Management - New York

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams,delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We connect fans and creators with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promotersand venues in music and culture. Our partners include Avant Gardner in New York, Primavera Soundin Barcelona, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn atpace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our original HQ is in London, we are building asecond HQ in New York, and we have teams in LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara.

And now, we’re looking for a Global Head of Account Management to join the DICE team in New York.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

As the Global Head of Account Management, you’ll lead and drive growth for the global accountmanagement function at DICE, establishing what excellence looks like for promoter, venue and artistpartnerships. You’ll be creating the playbooks, cementing best practices, and bedding in processescore to our long-term success.

You’ll be experienced at providing regular, accurate reports and forecasts to the senior leadershipteam. This will include detailed and insightful commentary on renewal and retention rates, accountperformance & happiness, forecasts and team KPIs.

Working cross-functionally with the wider operations team, product, marketing and new businessteams, you will provide key support to our venue and promoter partnerships. You will lead the globalAM teams relationships with major accounts, and will have objectives focused on service,engagement, and our growth targets.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Drive partner revenue and retention

Oversee the successful delivery of outstanding experiences for all of our partners.

You’ll be responsible for strategic planning, engagement implementation & feature adoption

Work cross-functionally with our Music, Marketing, and the wider partner success teams to drive strategic growth

Actively champion the DICE story through thought leadership contributions

Work alongside the B2B Marketing team to drive client advocacy

Utilise knowledge of the DICE platform and industry best practices to provide superb consultative support

Lead, train and coach employees on existing and new account management procedures + policies

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE