Global Marketing Director (Pop & Rock)

Job Description:

At Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. Our global company is made up of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative individuals. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We believe in each individual’s value and encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music – at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing innovation – an integral part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

Job Title: Global Marketing Director (Pop & Rock)

A little bit about our team:

The Global Marketing responsibilities break down into three core areas:

Prioritisation : Partnering with repertoire owners and local markets to utilise significant central budget to break Warner Music’s priority acts in every market world wide.

: Partnering with repertoire owners and local markets to utilise significant central budget to break Warner Music’s priority acts in every market world wide. Innovation : Redefine best practice in global marketing, whether it be experimenting with new formats and technologies, or reworking old practices.

: Redefine best practice in global marketing, whether it be experimenting with new formats and technologies, or reworking old practices. Education : Partner with internal teams to ensure highest possible proficiency in marketing across our global organization.

Why this could be your next big break:

In this position you will lead strategic execution of all global central campaigns for Anglo pop repertoire. In addition you will ensure the smooth and timely running of Warner Music’s Global Artist Priority System (the GPS).

Here you’ll get to:

Artist Activations (Anglo Pop and Rock): Ensure all GPS levers are being pulled globally as and when required, this includes all assigned central budgets Work with Repertoire Owner (ROs) and Regional Leads to: Create and support impactful global and local marketing plans Develop broader long term artist strategy, based on data and market / genre knowledge Test and innovate on new marketing technologies / concepts to aid global learning Ensure the global provision of assets as required for GPS and timely delivery of all content Partner with the Director of Data and Insights to establish accurate benchmarks and growth targets for each project Manage a portfolio of high-potential artists and support growth of these to ensure maximum flow of talent into GPS Develop and deliver all required GPS artist progress reporting and commentary to RO’s and senior management Build strong relationships with artists and managers of GPS artists (where appropriate), to support GPS execution

GPS Framework: Work with SVP Global Marketing to continually evolve GPS frameworks Support the Global Marketing Coordinator to ensure that all GPS framework guidelines and deliverables are met (i.e. website, marketing plan submission templates)

Knowledge Import / Export Support marketing education programs for anglo markets as needed Drive use / understanding of marketing best practices and platforms in anglo markets as needed



CORE Objective’s:

Objective One : Execute against the GPS for all anglo Pop and Rock artists Break new super-star artists Execution of large scale, high impact marketing campaigns for GPS Defining and hitting all global KPIs for assigned GPS projects Development and delivery of regular artist GPS performance updates for Repertoire Owners and Artist / Managers

: Execute against the GPS for all anglo Pop and Rock artists Objective Two: Support high potential anglo pop and rock artists, prior to GPS entry Identify high potential artists through data indicators Partner with RO’s and Regional leads to grow these artists though paid support in opportunity markets

Support high potential anglo pop and rock artists, prior to GPS entry Objective Three: Maintain and Evolve the GPS Ensure the GPS runs smoothly at all times. That opportunities are never missed, and defined deadlines are always hit Make changes to the GPS that make it more impactful for all genres of artist, including urban. Increased impact should be demonstrated through quant and qual data

Maintain and Evolve the GPS Objective Four: Increase Global Marketing Best Practice Execute multiple new and innovative campaigns, and use learnings from these to plug into an education agenda Work with GM team to develop and execute an education agenda for the global company that caters to all genres

Increase Global Marketing Best Practice

About you:

Experience planning and executing impactful global marketing campaigns, regardless of whether the budget is $10k or $1M

Experience in digital marketing and campaign optimisation

Strong data proficiency and ability to interpret data to make strategic recommendations

Clear understanding of global markets and the variances between these

Willing to work across all levels, from top line strategy through to coordination and execution

Excellent relationship management – ability to build strong working relationships across all levels

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Love this job and want to apply?

Click the “Apply” link at the top of the page, or apply directly with your LinkedIn. Applying with LinkedIn will import all of the information you put in your profile, but will still allow you to upload a resume and cover letter.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away. We’re taking our time to review all resumes, and to find the best people for WMG.

Thanks for your interest in working for WMG. We love it here, and think you will, too.

WMG is committed to inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and will evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, religious creed, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, marital status, medical condition as defined by state law (genetic characteristics or cancer), physical or mental disability, military service or veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

WMG is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to its employees and applicants for employment to ensure that individuals with disabilities enjoy equal access to all employment opportunities. If you are an applicant who needs an accommodation due to a disability in order to complete an employment application, to use or access www.wmg.com/careers or during any phase of the hiring process, please contact us at recruitment@wmg.com with the subject line: "Disability Accommodation Request". Emails unrelated to accommodation requests will not be addressed.

Copyright © 2021 Warner Music Inc.