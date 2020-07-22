The Music Market are currently recruiting for a cutting edge global music publisher, specialising in producing and distributing unsigned artists work via digital music stores, streaming services and sync platforms.

They are currently launching their own streaming service and looking to recruit a senior Streaming expert with outstanding technical project management skills and a history as a Product Developer to realise the vision and set the roadmap for user focussed product development and lead the next step in the companies strategic development.

The ideal candidate will have an extensive background within digital products and streaming services and an established successful history within B2B environments, as well as experience in the development of both web and mobile platforms. You should possess a genuine passion for all genres of music and documented experience in the successful delivery of high quality digital consumer experiences. You must have a track record in managing the entire product lifecycle from inception, roadmap, through to release and beyond and should be experienced in data driven product development with the ability to define and analyse metrics. A veteran user of Agile and Lean methodology, experienced with Scrum and Kanban frameworks, you will be able to demonstrate your experience integrating product development together with 3rd parties systems for payments, CRM, user experience, analytics, marketing and sales applications.

Previous experience of Angualr6+, Git, Typescript, PHP Lavarel, Swift, RxSwift, CocoaPods, Keychain, MVVM, Java REST API ideal.