Reports to: Senior Grants and Programmes Manager

Contract: Permanent with 6-month probationary period

Hours: 35 hours per week worked between office hours, with flexibility required from team members around evening and weekend work and UK travel to and from events and meetings.

Holidays: 25 days leave per annum, plus statutory holidays.

Person Specification

We are looking for an enthusiastic and knowledgeable self-starter who is passionate about new music across all genres with particular expertise in Black Music genres, Pop and Electronic Music.

You will have experience of working in the music industry and an understanding of talent development, plus the importance of grant-making to a wide range of talented music creators across the UK. You will have a strong music industry network including outside of London, with an understanding of regional music industry infrastructure challenges and the skills to bring local partners together to form cohesive programmes.

In this busy, hands-on role, you will work effectively in our small, busy team, using your abilities to enable PRS Foundation programmes to flourish and support the UK’s most talented music creators through a love of detail, data analysis, exceptional communication skills, relationship building, partnership working and creative problem solving.

You’ll also be keen to share your knowledge with the rest of the team and effectively manage team members, to help us continue to spot and support world class talent.

The position would suit someone who is keen to take the next step in their career focussing on one role, to deliver meaningful change through innovative grant funding. As an example, this could be someone who has had a portfolio career in management, grant assessment, not for profit or someone from a trade body who understands programme management and delivery.

As a Foundation employee, we would expect you to operate as a collaborative and respectful team player, championing and keeping up-to-date with the broad range of programmes the Foundation delivers whilst inspiring colleagues to support and champion the work you are directly responsible for. Managers are also expected to be passionate and driven, leading by example and setting high standards within the team environment at all times and when representing the Foundation at funded events and conferences.

We expect all staff to demonstrate a commitment to the charitable mission and work of the PRS Foundation and to respect the efforts of the whole PRS Foundation team; full information can be found throughout our website

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the music sector (this can be commercial, non-profit or a combination of both), including project and programme management, talent development, working with multiple stakeholders.

Strong track record in partnership liaison, relationship building and reporting in a busy working environment.

Demonstratable understanding of grant-making, music funding, and developmental programmes, especially regarding under the radar talent and regional music industry infrastructure.

Understanding of the not-for-profit sector and equal opportunities practice

Understanding of work of PRS Foundation and its main donor PRS for Music and how it fits in relation to the music industry.

Skills and Attributes