Grants Coordinator

Who are we?

PRS Foundation is the UK’s leading charitable funder of new music and talent development across all genres. We invest in the future of music by supporting the creation of new music and enabling songwriters and composers of all backgrounds to realise their potential and reach audiences across the world.

Since 2000 PRS Foundation has given more than £41 million to over 8,100 new music initiatives. Last year, we supported 464 new music projects, pledging over £3.54m in grant support to music creators, organisations and industry professionals across the UK.

8 out of 12 Mercury Prize 2021 nominees had received PRS Foundation support and the charity has supported BRITS, RPS, AIM and Ivors Award-winners. Perhaps more than anything this demonstrates that timely investment in exciting, diverse and innovative talent works.

Widely respected as an adventurous and proactive funding body, PRS Foundation supports a huge and exciting range of music activity – from composer residencies and artist development programmes to festivals and showcases in the UK and overseas. Our support, which is overseen by our specialist team and network of independent advisors, is known as a kitemark for quality and innovation. And we tackle inequities and barriers across the music sector, launching Women Make Music and co-founding global gender equality initiative, Keychange. In 2021 we launched the POWER UP initiative to tackle anti-Black racism in music.

PRS Foundation grantees include Little Simz, Sam Fender, Dave, Yola, Wolf Alice, The Fanatix, AJ Tracey, Years & Years, Shiva Feshareki, IDLES, Chineke! Orchestra, Ezra Collective and Ms Banks.

Is this job for you?

Do you have a broad and up-to date awareness and understanding of the challenges for music creators who are seeking to develop their career? Are you passionate and knowledgeable about new music across multiple genres, which might include expertise in pop, alternative, Black British music genres, classical, contemporary classical, folk and jazz ? If yes, then this role could be for you.

PRS Foundation is looking for a high motivated, process driven and collaborative Grants Coordinator who has an understanding of talent development, arts funding, grant-making and its importance to a wide range of talented music creators across the UK. You will know how the funding system works either as an applicant or recipient, and we’re particularly interested in hearing from you if you have music industry experience too.

You’ll be at the heart of everything we do, in daily contact with artists, their teams and talent development organisations. You will be able to work effectively in a busy, hands-on role and be highly comfortable using the systems we run, including spreadsheets, and the finance side of the grant making process.

You will be excited about the opportunity to be part of and contributing to a small, dynamic organisation which is ambitious and continuing to evolve.

What happens next?

If you are interested in working with us then please:

Please fill in our online application form:

The application form is made up of four sections, 1) Your personal details 2) Short statement explaining why you wish to do this job and why we should employ you, 3) Employment/ self-employment history, 4) Equal Opportunities monitoring.

Do not send a CV as this will not be considered.

PRS Foundation is committed to equal opportunities and inclusivity, so we encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities. We’re especially keen to hear from people from Black, Asian and other diverse communities who are currently under-represented.

We welcome applications from Deaf and disabled people. PRS Foundation and the teams at the PRS for Music office have a track record of supporting staff with additional access needs. The main PRS Foundation office is accessible and reasonable adjustments can be made where applicants may require additional support.

Application deadline: 31st March 2022 at midday. Interviews will aim to be held on 15th April 2022