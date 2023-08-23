Grants Coordinator

Contract:

1x Full-Time Permanent Contract with 6-month probationary period

Person Specification

We are looking for an articulate, organised and musically knowledgeable person, with at least 2 years professional experience and an active interest in a broad range of musical genres including pop, rock, Black Music genres, classical, jazz, and folk genres. You will have an understanding of talent development, arts funding, grant-making and its importance to a wide range of talented music creators across the UK. You will know how the funding system works either as an applicant or recipient, and we’re particularly interested in hearing from you if you have music industry experience too.

PRS Foundation programmes include flagship funds such as the PPL Momentum Music Fund, The Open Fund and Women Make Music, plus talent development programmes including POWER UP and Keychange. Grants Coordinators will have the opportunity to make a difference across several key programmes.

You will have a broad and up-to date knowledge of new music and the challenges that not- for-profit organisations and music creators are facing in the current climate. You will be excited about the opportunity of contributing to a small, dynamic organisation which is ambitious and continuing to evolve. You will be able to work effectively in a busy, hands-on role.

The position would suit someone who is keen to take the next step in their career focussing supporting the UK’s most talented music creators take their next steps through innovative grant funding.

As a Foundation employee, we would expect you to operate as an reliable, inclusive and respectful team player, championing and keeping up to date with the broad range of programmes the Foundation delivers whilst inspiring colleagues to support and champion the work you are directly responsible for. We expect staff to be passionate and driven team-players who can also represent the Foundation positively at events and conferences.

Experience

Experience of coordinating complex projects effectively and efficiently

Experience of working either within the charity or not-for-profit sector or the music industry

Understanding of the music industry and talent development

Understanding of equal opportunities practice

Understanding of the work of PRS for Music

Skills

Project management and administration, including planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluating

Ability to work, prioritise and pay attention to detail within a busy, multi-task environment

Effective and positive team player

Ability to assess and compare information effectively in a fair and transparent manner

Excellent interpersonal skills including tact and patience when dealing with applicants

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

IT skills in Word, Excel, databases and web-based communications

Ability to collate, analyse and interpret data; experience of presenting results and infographics is desirable

Deadline: Tuesday 5th September 2023 at 12-midday