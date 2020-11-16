Grants & Programmes Manager (Industry Funds), PRS Foundation

PRS Foundation is looking for a passionate, collaborative and inclusive team player with experience of working in the music industry or arts & cultural sector and an understanding of talent development, music funding and its importance to diverse music creators across the UK.

The selected candidate will manage some of the Foundation’s programmes including the PPL Momentum Music Fund, International Showcase Fund and Hitmaker fund.

Please go to our website to download the full job description and complete the online application form:

https://prsfoundation.com/about-us/opportunities-to-work-with-us/ Please do not simply send a CV as this will not be considered.