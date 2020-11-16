Your site will load in 16 seconds
Grants & Programmes Manager (Industry Funds), PRS Foundation




Position:
Grants & Programmes Manager (Industry Funds), PRS Foundation
Employer:
PRS Foundation
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
£30,000 - £35,000 p.a.
Date Posted:
Nov 16th 2020
PRS Foundation is looking for a passionate, collaborative and inclusive team player with experience of working in the music industry or arts & cultural sector and an understanding of talent development, music funding and its importance to diverse music creators across the UK.

The selected candidate will manage some of the Foundation’s programmes including the PPL Momentum Music FundInternational Showcase Fund and Hitmaker fund.

Please go to our website to download the full job description and complete the online application form:

https://prsfoundation.com/about-us/opportunities-to-work-with-us/ Please do not simply send a CV as this will not be considered.

