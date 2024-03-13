Grants & Programmes Manager

Part-Time, Fixed-Term Employment Contract - Starting April 2024 (pending notice period) and ending 31st July 2025, with a review in April 2025

2.5 days (17.5 hours) per week (minimum 1 day per week in the office)

£17,000-£18,750 (£34,000 - £37,500 per annum full-time equivalent, includes London weighting)

Location: PRS Foundation Offices, London Bridge - (Hybrid)

Person Specification

We are looking for an enthusiastic and knowledgeable self-starter who is passionate about new music across all genres with particular expertise in the Live Music sector.

You must have experience of working in the music industry and a deep understanding of the needs of grassroots and early career music promoters and the vital role promoters play in the talent development ecosystem.



You should have experience in grant-making or selection processes and will understand the importance of grant-making to the live sector and to a wide range of talented music creators across the UK. And you will have a strong music industry network including outside of London, with knowledge of regional music industry infrastructure challenges.



You will have a strong track record as a manager of teams or projects with a keen attention to detail. You will be able to work effectively in a busy, hands-on role, and you will possess the skills to bring local and national partners together to form cohesive programmes.



You will be excited about the opportunity of contributing to a small, dynamic organisation which is ambitious and continuing to evolve.



As a Foundation employee, we would expect you to operate as a collaborative and respectful team player, championing and keeping up-to-date with the broad range of programmes the Foundation delivers whilst inspiring colleagues to support and champion the work you are directly responsible for. Managers are also expected to be passionate and driven, leading by example and setting high standards within the team environment at all times and when representing the Foundation at funded events and conferences.



We expect all staff to demonstrate a commitment to the charitable mission and work of the PRS Foundation and to respect the efforts of the whole PRS Foundation team; full information can be found throughout our website http://www.prsfoundation.com/



Experience

Experience in the live sector is essential

Experience as, or in working with, independent promoters is highly desirable

Experience in grant-making or selection processes is highly desirable

And you must have significant experience of project/programme management within the music industry and/or the not-for-profit sector

You will also have:

A strong track record in partnership liaison and high-level reporting in a busy working environment

Interest in and understanding of grant-making, music funding and developmental programmes for the industry, particularly in relation to grassroots music scenes and early career talent (both creators and industry professionals)

Experience of managing projects with multiple stakeholders effectively and efficiently

An understanding of regional music ecosystems and industry infrastructure issues

An understanding of the not-for-profit sector

A working understanding equal opportunities and DE&I good practice, as well as a passion for supporting underrepresented communities

Knowledge of the work of PRS Foundation public funding partners

Expected skills and attributes

Exceptional project management and administration skills, including planning, liaising with stakeholders, budgeting, financial reporting and monitoring impact

Effective and positive team player

Excellent interpersonal skills including tact and patience when giving feedback to applicants and a track-record for good team communication

A proven track record for effective time management and reliability

Strong partnership management skills

An ability to evidence commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to be proactive and creative in problem solving

Confident in decision-making and can work autonomously

Ability to work, prioritise and pay attention to detail within a busy, multi-task environment

Ability to collate, analyse and interpret data; experience of presenting results and infographics is desirable.

IT skills in Word, Excel, databases and web-based communications

How to apply and what happens next?



If you are interested in working with us, make sure you download the Job Pack and then apply via our online application form.

The application form is made up of four sections:



1) Your contact details



2) A statement explaining why you wish to do this job and why we should employ you

3) Employment/self-employment history



4) Equal opportunities monitoring



Do not simply send a CV as this will not be considered.



If you have any difficulties at all with this process, require additional support or want to submit an application in alternative formats, please contact fiona@prsfoundation.com or call 020 3741 4233.



Application deadline: Wednesday 27th March at 12 noon



Interviews will be held in the week beginning 15th April. If you have not heard from us by the end of the day on 12th April 2024, you should assume that you have not been short-listed for interview. We regret that we are unlikely to be able to give feedback to those who are not short-listed.



For further information or questions please contact: fiona@prsfoundation.com