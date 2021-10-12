Graphic Designer (Temporary 2 months)

OVERVIEW & KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The AEG Presents Festival team in London are searching for a temporary Graphic Designer for two months. This role would assist the Head of Marketing and in-house Graphic Designer in design for the 2022 launches of BST Hyde Park and All Points East. Key responsibilities include:

1. Assisting the Graphic Design team to plan, develop and create artwork for festival brands, engage our target audiences and stand out against a saturated festival market

2. Proven experience in creating hero visual assets (ideally in festivals, live music or a similar industry) and subsequently design a suite of assets for 360° marketing campaigns

3. Deliver all design content in line with the festival brand identity, values and tone with an excellent eye for detail

MAIN ACTIVITIES:

Support the Graphic Designer and Head of Marketing to develop designs and create visual assets for festival launches and other festival collateral

Creation of select event artwork and subsequent planning and reformatting for print, outdoor, web, ticketing, email, social media layouts.

Adapt artwork to create animated GIF’s and videos for event launches and campaigns.

Work to tight deadlines, ensuring that high quality assets are produced and delivered on time.

Support the creation of marketing campaigns for the festivals with creative design suggestions.

Support the Digital and Social Media Manager by supplying fantastic image and video assets for festival social content

KEY SKILLS: