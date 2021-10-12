Graphic Designer (Temporary 2 months)

OVERVIEW & KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The AEG Presents Festival team in London are searching for a temporary Graphic Designer for two months. This role would assist the Head of Marketing and in-house Graphic Designer in design for the 2022 launches of BST Hyde Park and All Points East. Key responsibilities include:
1. Assisting the Graphic Design team to plan, develop and create artwork for festival brands, engage our target audiences and stand out against a saturated festival market
2. Proven experience in creating hero visual assets (ideally in festivals, live music or a similar industry) and subsequently design a suite of assets for 360° marketing campaigns
3. Deliver all design content in line with the festival brand identity, values and tone with an excellent eye for detail
MAIN ACTIVITIES:
- Support the Graphic Designer and Head of Marketing to develop designs and create visual assets for festival launches and other festival collateral
- Creation of select event artwork and subsequent planning and reformatting for print, outdoor, web, ticketing, email, social media layouts.
- Adapt artwork to create animated GIF’s and videos for event launches and campaigns.
- Work to tight deadlines, ensuring that high quality assets are produced and delivered on time.
- Support the creation of marketing campaigns for the festivals with creative design suggestions.
- Support the Digital and Social Media Manager by supplying fantastic image and video assets for festival social content
KEY SKILLS:
- A minimum of two years of digital design experience, ideally within festivals, live music or an agency background with a history in similar industries
- A self-starter with an ability to quickly and effectively understand the role and requirements
- Responds quickly and effectively to briefs, workloads and thrive during intense work periods.
- Strong creative portfolio with a thorough understanding of branding and design
- A diverse art production skill set, including experience across art and design development, motion graphics, video and illustration.
- Confidence and knowledge and ability of the Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, Indesign and Illustrator plus video editing tools (Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, iMovie)
- Good time management and organisation with the ability to work across multiple projects in a fast-paced working environment