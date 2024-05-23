Title: Graphic Designer

Reporting to: Marketing Manager

Location: London/Brighton/Sheffield

Salary: Competitive

BACKGROUND

Key Production offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print and bespoke

packaging, working with major and independent record labels as well as individual artists in music, media, and corporate sectors. We work with some of the biggest names in these industries and our network reaches across the globe.

Founded by our CEO, Karen Emanuel, in 1990, what began as a team of 1 has grown to 60 over 4 locations and is now the UK’s leading Design and Manufacturing Services Company to the music industry. Key Production is a place where you are positively encouraged and supported to learn and grow. Efforts are recognised by everyone, and we foster an environment that inspires you to take ownership, and puts fulfilment, happiness, and wellbeing on its priority list. The company is B Corp certified and this year became an Employee Owned Trust which means the successful candidate is a part owner of the company and invested in our collective success.

JOB SUMMARY

Operating as the sole designer and in-house social content creator for the marketing team, you will be shaping the

visual aspects of the group’s sales and marketing collateral, both physical and online. You should have the ability to use appropriate packages to design internal presentations, social media content, print and online advertising, logo designs, eCRM, newsletter, artwork design, artwork reprographics, and website management. You should be flexible and pro-active in your approach, be able to take direction, stay on top of design trends, and be familiar with the latest design software. Your graphics and social content should capture the attention of those who see them and communicate the company message to inspire and attract our target audience. You will need to be able to multitask and manage jobs with varying deadlines and priority levels in a fast-paced environment.

ARTISTS WE HAVE HAD THE PLEASURE OF WORKING FOR:

Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Oasis, Enter Shikari, Ezra Collective, Raye, Idles, Aphex Twin, Blink 182 and many more!

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Creation of all visual content for the sales and marketing team, including gifs, video animations, bespoke sketches, and bespoke image design.

Prepare and present ideas, taking an active part in brainstorming sessions.

Take ideas and briefs through to final design.

Deliver high quality designs and files ensuring they are prepared for print or online use depending on the appropriate format.

Appropriately create and use branding guidelines.

Work on several projects across the Group simultaneously.

Conduct research to build and maintain knowledge of graphic/product design, social media and content trends, new strategies, technology, and emerging techniques to apply to different campaigns.

Able to contribute to marketing and promotional ideas campaign initiatives.

Work within a defined schedule and budget.

Maintain organised files, documentation, and asset management.

Meeting deadlines

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat, After Effects, etc.)

Graphic Design

Motion Graphics/Animations

Responsive Design/Development

Typography

Logo Design/Branding

Conceptualization /Creative Thinking

Colour Theory/Palette

Layout/Composition

Illustration/Drawing

Photo Retouching/Editing

BONUS SKILLS – (NON-ESSENTIAL)

Web Design/Development

Print Production/Pre-press skills

Photography/Videography

eCRM management

The above is not an exhaustive list of duties and you will be expected to perform different tasks as necessitated by your changing role within the group and the overall business objectives of the group.

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.



All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.



Please email your cv and covering letter to: recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk