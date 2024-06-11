We are looking for a highly motivated and talented Graphic Designer to join our team at a UK Independent record label and promotional company primarily focused on electronic dance music. Since our founding in 2013, we have established a reputable presence in the industry both within the UK and around the world.



As a Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for creating artwork and accompanying assets for weekly releases along with leading the way with our longer-term creative strategies. You must have excellent knowledge of Adobe Suite including After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop. You should have strong time management skills, and be comfortable managing multiple projects simultaneously, while working independently to meet deadlines.



We are looking for someone who is motivated by high pressure, quick turnarounds, and an exciting fast-paced environment. You should be passionate about the music and entertainment industry and keeping up to date with current visual and social trends to further not only the companies’ ambitions but also your own. You should be able to define and maintain the visual presence of the company across platforms and be able to think creatively about the development of the company and its artist projects, contributing those ideas in team meetings.



Key Responsibilities:

Creating artwork and promotional assets for weekly releases

Ensuring an efficient workflow through effective project management

Maintaining an interest and understanding of the music and entertainment industry

Maintaining an interest and understanding of current visual and social trends

Implementing and maintaining the visual presence of the company across platforms

Leading the creative development of the company and its artist projects

An understanding of how visual design can be utilised to engage audiences with a brand/product

Proficiency in video editing software

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years of experience in Graphic Design or related field

Excellent knowledge of Adobe Suite including After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop

Excellent communication skills

Excellent time management skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong portfolio showcasing your skills and experience

Detail Orientated

Desirable Skills:

Experience using Midjourney and other Ai tools to enhance your creative process

Experience using Blender or other 3D modelling programs

Understanding of website design

Ability to create engaging animations and motion graphics

Strong typographic skills being able to create visually appealing and readable designs

Understanding of print production processes and the ability to design print materials such as posters, album covers, and merchandise

Understanding of photography and the ability to take high-quality photos for promotional materials and social media.

If you are a highly motivated and talented Graphic Designer with a passion for the music and entertainment industry, please apply with your resume and portfolio. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work with a dynamic and growing company.



Casual Jam Records is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees feel valued and respected. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and experiences.