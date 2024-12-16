Graphic Designer

Core Mission of this role

You can expect to play a vital role within a small marketing team here at Key Production. We are the #1 in our industry, the biggest production house in Europe for physical music manufacture and bespoke packaging, working with an incredible range of clients and artists.

Operating as the sole designer and in-house social content creator for the marketing team, you will be shaping the visual aspects of the group’s sales and marketing collateral, both physical and online. Your graphics and social content should capture the attention of those who see them and communicate the company message to inspire and attract our target audience and clients. You will coordinate with external partners and internal teams to create effective campaigns assets, presentations, social content print and online ads, logos, eCRM and newsletters and curation of our websites and social channels. You should be flexible and pro-active in your approach, be able to take direction and stay on top of design trends.

Expect to be immersed in our unique area of the music and packaging industry, to contribute your ideas and opinions and to be surrounded by great people who are passionate about what we do and why we do it.

Our Mission

With our knowledge and passion, we create unforgettable physical and audio experiences, striving to do so as sustainably as possible.

Our Behaviours

At Key Production, our core behaviours define the foundation of our workplace culture and guide our interactions with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. We believe that embodying these behaviours not only enhances individual performance but also fosters collaboration and innovation. As a member of our team, you will be expected to demonstrate these core behaviours in your daily work, contributing to an inclusive and dynamic environment where everyone can thrive.

1. We are a Community:

We have each other’s backs

We care and are kind to each other

We celebrate each other’s individuality and value fairness

We know how to have fun and enjoy each other’s company

2. We are Driven:

We wear our individual and collective creativity with pride

We are ambitious for ourselves and for our business

We strive to be best in class.

3. We go Above and Beyond:

We approach work with a positive, can-do attitude

We do what we say we will do

We are free to find the best way to get the job done

4. We work Collaboratively:

We share our wealth of knowledge internally and externally

We are inquisitive and want to learn

We trust each other.

We spend our time making things better, not judging each other

5. We are Reliable:

We approach situations with a calm, level head

We learn and grow from our mistakes

We solve problems to deliver the best outcomes for our customers

WHO YOU ARE

You are a visual communicator. You can think outside the box and develop unique concepts and creative assets

You can tell a great story, translating ideas into visual narratives that convey messages effectively whilst maintaining the voice and identity of our brands.

You love a great website and understand the value good SEO can deliver

Your attention to detail protects our work and the way our company is perceived

You are great at working collaboratively and selflessly to help our small team punch above its weight

You can keep the plates spinning! You are organised, can prioritise and are totally reliable

SPECIFIC SKILLS / EXPERIENCE

Creative visionary, innovative with an eye for emerging trends

Master of design tools like Adobe Creative Suite, (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat, After Effects, etc.) to create compelling visuals.

Excel in typography, colour theory, and branding to ensure cohesive and impactful designs

Adept at SEO, social media management and compelling content for effective audience engagement

Writing and editing skills that craft clear, compelling content and captions with an exceptional attention to detail

Strong time management and communication abilities and able to collaborate seamlessly with teams at all levels within the group.

Proven track record of effectively applying the above skills in previous roles.

WHAT WE GIVE YOU

25 days pro-rated annual holiday plus bank holidays

21 Hours Appointment time on top of annual leave to use for appointments such as doctors, dentist and eye tests

Hybrid Working

Income Protection Scheme

Life Assurance Scheme

Bupa Menopause Plan

Wellbeing – Access to Mental Health First Aiders

Healthshield – Employee Health and Wellbeing Benefit

Employee Assistance Programme

Competitive Pension Scheme

Enhanced Maternity/Paternity Pay

Cycle to Work Scheme/Season Ticket Loan/Electric Vehicle Scheme

Training and Upskilling

A Fun and Friendly Office Environment

We foster an environment that inspires you to take ownership, and puts fulfilment, happiness, and wellbeing on its priority list. The company is B-Corp certified, and this year became an Employee-Owned Trust which means the successful candidate is a part owner of the company and invested in our collective success.

If you're a creative, passionate individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you!

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.

Please email your cv and covering letter to: recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk