GROUP GENERAL MANAGER - GLASGOW CONCERT HALLS

Glasgow Life’s vision is to inspire every citizen and visitor to become engaged and active in a city globally renowned for culture and sport. As a charity, we find innovative ways to make this happen across Glasgow’s diverse communities. Our cultural and sporting programmes, experiences and events promote inclusion, happiness and health while also supporting the city’s visitor economy, thus enhancing the city’s mental, physical and economic wellbeing.

Glasgow Life manages an estate of nationally significant major concert and event venues including the Glasgow Royal Concert Halls, the Old Fruitmarket, City Halls and the Kelvingrove Bandstand. Our venues regularly host performances from a wide range of international artists, including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, alongside a busy programme of commercial pop and rock concerts, weddings, conferences, and a range of other events. Each January our concert venues become the centre for the world-renowned Celtic Connections, Glasgow’s annual folk, roots and world music festival and the largest annual winter music festival of its kind.

This role will be a key role within the Arts, Music and Cultural Venues team, lead exceptional delivery of the day-to-day business and operations while maximising profitability across multiple high-volume venues and events in the estate. They will also be responsible for the wider team within Glasgow’s Concert Halls, and Glasgow Life’s music and other event programmes.

Key responsibilities:

Lead the Operations, Events, Venue Hire, Festival, Music, and Box Office teams, providing strategic and expert operational advice, input and leadership across the team, organisation and city, and alignment with Glasgow Life Arts, Music & Cultural Venues Service and wider Glasgow Life strategic priorities.

Deputise for the Head of Service as appropriate

Manage the operational delivery of business and operations while maximising profitability, income and grant funding across multiple high-volume venues and events in the estate, including concerts, festivals, weddings, conferences, and other events.

Drive the commercial and financial performance of the venues and their associated festivals and programming, ensuring performance targets are met.

Manage and maximise the bars and catering contracts within the estate to maximise returns to Glasgow Life.

Manage the delivery, growth and evolution of Glasgow’s concert halls in collaboration with colleagues across Glasgow Life, Glasgow City Council and industry partners, maximising economic impact, tourism and social benefits.

Project manage, including budgeting, delivery, and reporting, for our music programming across the city, ensuring delivery of agreed milestones on time and in budget.

Work with the Head of Service and Glasgow Life colleagues, on major redevelopment and refurbishment capital projects in our concert venues.

Manage key relationships, including funding and partnership relationships, with existing and potential clients, strategic partners, and wider internal and external networks to maximise resources and profile.

Build and maintain strategic partnerships across the city and sector to support delivery of the city’s music portfolio, including shared benefits and funding opportunities.

Work with colleagues across Glasgow Life, Glasgow City Council and industry partners to continue to evolve, position and promote Glasgow as a world leading music and cultural venues destination to deliver lasting impacts and legacies.

Support Glasgow Life’s environmental strategy for concert venues and music programmes ensuring best practice in response to the climate crisis and progress towards net zero.

Manage the production and coordination of briefings, recommendations and papers for the CEO and Directors, the Glasgow Life Board and other key committees and forums. Work with Head of Arts & Music to coordinate team operations, including governance, finance and corporate reporting.

Glasgow Life is an equal opportunities employer. Applications are actively encouraged from candidates from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds. By taking on the role of Senior Arts and Music Manager, you’ll play a vital part in making a difference to Glasgow’s economy and profile, to local communities, and to the people who live, work, visit and play in the city. At the heart of everything we do is our vision: to inspire Glasgow’s citizens and visitors to lead richer and more active lives through culture and sport. This post is temporary for a period up to 2 years.

To apply for this vacancy online please visit https://www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/glasgow/glasgow-

life/jobs/group-general-manager-glasgow-concert-halls-304583

Closing date: 04/12/2022