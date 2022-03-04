Your site will load in 16 seconds
Position:
Head Bar Back
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£15p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
  • Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
  • Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Excellent team player with experience in leading a team.
  • Excellent knowledge of product and brand.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.

 A bit about the role

  • Overseeing a team of bar backs and runners.
  • Allocating team members with positions and tasks.
  • Providing daily briefings to floor staff.
  • Support with new staff inductions and onboarding.
  • Assess development needs and train staff accordingly.
  • Ensuring compliance with all fire, licensing and employment regulations.
  • Assisting with the opening and closing prep for bars.
  • Overseeing and organising stock and goods deliveries.
  • Managing stock transfers across the site.
  • Updating maintenance lists and leading general building upkeep.
  • Ensure that the bars are well stocked at all times following par levels.
  • Maintaining high levels of cleanliness for all areas of the building.
  • Assisting with weekly stock takes.
  • Working as part of a team to deliver an excellent customer experience
