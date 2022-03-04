Head Bar Back

A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
- Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
- Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Excellent team player with experience in leading a team.
- Excellent knowledge of product and brand.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Overseeing a team of bar backs and runners.
- Allocating team members with positions and tasks.
- Providing daily briefings to floor staff.
- Support with new staff inductions and onboarding.
- Assess development needs and train staff accordingly.
- Ensuring compliance with all fire, licensing and employment regulations.
- Assisting with the opening and closing prep for bars.
- Overseeing and organising stock and goods deliveries.
- Managing stock transfers across the site.
- Updating maintenance lists and leading general building upkeep.
- Ensure that the bars are well stocked at all times following par levels.
- Maintaining high levels of cleanliness for all areas of the building.
- Assisting with weekly stock takes.
- Working as part of a team to deliver an excellent customer experience