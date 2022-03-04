Head Bartender

A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Excellent team player with experience in leading a team.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Strong communication skills.
- Excellent knowledge of product and brand
- Available to work late nights, weekends, and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Overseeing an allocation of bars including the staff, stock and tills.
- Preparing and serving drinks to guests.
- Ensure the bar is set up to the highest specification.
- Maintaining high levels of cleanliness in the bar and surrounding areas.
- Full menu knowledge for any queries.
- Overseeing stock in line with budget working with the Bar Manager.
- Handling any guest queries, process refunds and maintain bar hardware.
- Support with new staff inductions and onboarding
- Providing daily briefings to bar staff.
- Assess development needs and train staff accordingly.
- Ensuring compliance with all fire, licensing and employment regulations.
- Working as part of a team to deliver excellent customer experiences