Head Bartender




Position:
Head Bartender
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£15p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Excellent team player with experience in leading a team.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of product and brand
  • Available to work late nights, weekends, and holidays.

A bit about the role

  • Overseeing an allocation of bars including the staff, stock and tills.
  • Preparing and serving drinks to guests.
  • Ensure the bar is set up to the highest specification.
  • Maintaining high levels of cleanliness in the bar and surrounding areas.
  • Full menu knowledge for any queries.
  • Overseeing stock in line with budget working with the Bar Manager.
  • Handling any guest queries, process refunds and maintain bar hardware.
  • Support with new staff inductions and onboarding
  • Providing daily briefings to bar staff.
  • Assess development needs and train staff accordingly.
  • Ensuring compliance with all fire, licensing and employment regulations.
  • Working as part of a team to deliver excellent customer experiences
