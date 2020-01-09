Head of Artwork and Reprographics, Brighton

We are a leading Vinyl, CD and cassette manufacturer based in Brighton. Our many services include Artwork Design and Reprographics. Servicing Record Companies throughout the UK and USA.

Working alongside our friendly team in Brighton, you will project manage all customer supplied artwork. Using our specified templates and grids to create print ready PDF proofs for approval, alongside the specification of each project, listed in detail. Making additional changes to artwork where necessary and highlighting any potential printing issues. Resolving artwork issues when required.

In addition, you will liaise with with Record Labels, Artists and Bands when we are designing their Album artwork. There will also be various Design projects in collaboration with our Sales team and design input on our Social Media platforms.



The candidate will require:

Experience in reprographics & artworking for printed products (prior knowledge of the Music Industry is preferred)

An in-depth knowledge of InDesign, Illustrator, Acrobat and Photoshop + iMac.

A meticulous attention to detail is also a must!

Salary - negotiable based on experience



Please apply to:

work@sixtysixproductions.co.uk