About the role

The Head of Business Development - Music and Performing Arts will be the most senior, commercially focused manager of TCL’s Performing Arts portfolio for the UK and Ireland, with a core focus on music. This role will suit a dynamic sales-driven leader with the ability to build and establish direct relationships with all relevant stakeholders such as musical education and academic institutions; key public and private sector arts organisations, government departments and both regional and national media.

The Head of Business Development - Music and Performing Arts will have overall managerial responsibility for developing and growing both the Business Development Management team and the Local Area Representative network and design and embed TCL targets and KPIs in the areas of market share, customer acquisition/retention and satisfaction.

Demonstrating a keen commitment to data capture analysis, the Head of Business Development will work to provide music industry standard dashboards and provide ongoing reports, analytics and insights in order to inform both strategic and operational development.

Working closely with the Director – UK & Ireland Markets, the Head of Business Development - Music Performing Arts will be focused on driving growth through the acquisition of new business and working closely with our key account management teams to further improve the retention rate of key customers and contribute significantly to the creation of the UK and Ireland sales strategy.

About you

Experience of leading and developing a sales team within a music or performing arts organisation

Proven success at developing and implementing sales strategies in new and existing markets and channels

Evidence of achieving sustainable, measurable growth across key market segments

Experience of working with private and public sector musical education organisations

Experience of successfully working and influencing within a matrix structured organisation

Experience of using data analysis to create sales strategies

Excellent communication skills, oral and written, in addition to exemplary organisational skills

Demonstrable experience of influencing key stakeholders

Experience of devising pricing strategies and improving bottom line contribution

Highly self-motivated and target driven with highly developed interpersonal and influencing skills

Experience of implementing a cross departmental management restructure

Digitally focused with experience of sales pipeline reporting solutions and data analysis

Proven experience in leading successful change management

Understanding and/or experience in an Ed-Tech environment

Risk management experience

Excellent communication skills and evidence of public speaking experience, both online and face-to-face

Ability to work to competing deadlines and priorities

Ability to write persuasive, concise reports for senior leadership and board level audiences

Budget management experience

Our benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme plus more.

The starting salary for the Head of Business Development - Music and Performing Arts is £70,000 per annum + incentives. More details will be provided during the interview process.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to apply

To apply, please follow the Apply for This Job link on this page and you will be directed to the Trinity College London application page.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

Trinity College London will hold candidate data on file for no more than three months from application submission. If you want your information to be removed earlier, please contact us at recruitment@trinitycollege.com. If we want to hold your information beyond the three months, we will contact you to get your consent.