HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & SALES
A Techstars 2020 cohort, Entertainment Intelligence (Ei) collects and reports data on behalf of labels and distributors, unique in its ability to blend and present granular data from a wide variety of data sources. As Head of Business Development & Sales, you will be responsible for driving client acquisition and strategic revenue generating partnerships, reporting directly to the company directors. The successful candidate will be expected to thrive in an unstructured start-up type environment. To succeed in this role, you should “a closer” with proven success in business development and sales: -
- To acquire enterprise level clients
- To nurture and close strategic partnerships consistent with Company vision
- To work with senior management, creating and shaping the development roadmap
CORE SKILLS
- Proven success in technical sales
- Deep knowledge & understanding of the wider music industry and the application of technology products
- Ability to successfully present & demonstrate complex technical products
- Exceptional verbal & written communication skills
- Self-motivated and able to thrive in a fast-moving environment
- Analytic problem solver
EXPERIENCE
- 5+ years’ experience in music-tech, business development and sales
- Proven success in meeting sales and revenue goals
COMPENSATION: based on experience
LOCATION: UK, or USA
CONTACT: jobs@entertainment-intelligence.com