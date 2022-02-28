HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & SALES

A Techstars 2020 cohort, Entertainment Intelligence (Ei) collects and reports data on behalf of labels and distributors, unique in its ability to blend and present granular data from a wide variety of data sources. As Head of Business Development & Sales, you will be responsible for driving client acquisition and strategic revenue generating partnerships, reporting directly to the company directors. The successful candidate will be expected to thrive in an unstructured start-up type environment. To succeed in this role, you should “a closer” with proven success in business development and sales: -

To acquire enterprise level clients

To nurture and close strategic partnerships consistent with Company vision

To work with senior management, creating and shaping the development roadmap

CORE SKILLS

Proven success in technical sales

Deep knowledge & understanding of the wider music industry and the application of technology products

Ability to successfully present & demonstrate complex technical products

Exceptional verbal & written communication skills

Self-motivated and able to thrive in a fast-moving environment

Analytic problem solver

EXPERIENCE

5+ years’ experience in music-tech, business development and sales

Proven success in meeting sales and revenue goals

COMPENSATION: based on experience

LOCATION: UK, or USA

CONTACT: jobs@entertainment-intelligence.com