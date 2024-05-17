In addition to its acclaimed international standing as an examination board, Trinity College London also operates a world-renowned music and print publishing house, Trinity College London Press, which currently sells and distributes a diverse range of publications globally and is constantly expanding its portfolio of copyrights. Building upon and supporting the success of one of the UK’s largest awarding organisations, Trinity College London Press is expanding its business development activity and seeking a dynamic and experienced member of the publishing community to help drive our sales strategy for Trinity’s music publications.

About the role

In addition to its acclaimed international standing as an examination board, Trinity College London also operates a world-renowned music and print publishing house, Trinity College London Press (TCLP), which currently sells and distributes a diverse range of publications globally and is constantly expanding its portfolio of copyrights. Building upon and supporting the success of one of the UK’s largest awarding organisations, Trinity College London Press is expanding its business development activity and seeking a dynamic and experienced sales person to help drive our sales strategy for Trinity’s music publications.

The Head of Business Development is a new role where you will develop the sales strategies for both print and digital publications across the TCLP portfolio. You will be involved the creation and implementation of sales, business development and marketing strategies in order to hit the commercial targets, working alongside members of the Press team, in-market business development representatives, distributers and retailers. You will need to be able to build brand awareness, particularly in a B2B sales context, and drive and manage pipelines and revenue.

About You

Research and identify commercial and growth opportunities for Music and English language, devise and implement promotional campaigns designed to highlight new print, digital and recorded products, including retail and digital.

Work closely with in-market business development teams to source and coordinate relevant joint marketing and cross-selling opportunities.

Create bundles, discounts, promotions to optimise sales campaigns.

Create and curate composers’ marketing assets and campaigns as appropriate e.g. EPK, showreel, web and social media channels as required.

Liaison (direct and indirect) with dealers and educational institutions.

Attend and organise promotional events as required.

Circulate information and product to media.

Coordinate joint and co-marketing opportunities as appropriate.

Defining and communicating key performance indicators and targets.

Contributing to go to market strategies for new product launches as required

Essential

Demonstrable evidence of having driven growth strategies through business development /sales.

B2B sales experience

Excellent customer relationship building skills.

Exemplary negotiation skills.

Excellent communication and presentation, both written and in-person.

Ability to manage customer data via CRM/ customer database systems and analytical software such as Excel

Ability to work with data and analytics.

Highly driven and ambitious, critical thinker and problem solver, team player

Our benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including generous annual leave, private health insurance, pension scheme, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, season ticket loan, free access to Trinity examinations and continuous training and development, plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please follow the Apply for This Job link on this page and you will be directed to the Trinity College London application page.

Trinity College London does not hold a job visa sponsorship licence and so is not in a position to sponsor visas in the UK.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks. Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

Trinity promotes equality of opportunity and welcome applications from a wide range of candidates, including those with criminal records. In line with the requirements of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (1974), we select all candidates for interview based on their competencies, qualifications and knowledge. As part of our selection process, you will be required to disclose any potential issues with criminal record checks that will be carried out if you are offered a role with Trinity. The information will only be seen by those who need to see it as part of the recruitment process. We ensure that an open and measured discussion takes place on the subject of any offences or other matter that might be relevant to the position for which you have applied. Failure to reveal information that is directly relevant to the job sought could lead to withdrawal of an offer of employment. We undertake to discuss any matter revealed in a criminal check with you before withdrawing our offer of employment.

Trinity College London will hold candidate data on file for no more than six months from application submission. If you want your information to be removed earlier, please contact us directly. If we want to hold your information beyond the six months, we will contact you to get your consent.

Our data protection policy can be viewed in full at https://www.trinitycollege.com/page/data-protection/data-protection-policy.