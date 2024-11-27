Head of Catalogue Operations - 14 month FTC

AUDIO NETWORK IS A GLOBAL MUSIC COMPANY CREATING ORIGINAL, HIGH-QUALITY MUSIC FOR USE IN TV, FILM AND ADVERTISING AND FOR USER-GENERATED CONTENT ACROSS DIGITAL AND SOCIAL PLATFORMS.

WITH A ROSTER OF OVER 1,000 ARTISTS AND A CATALOGUE OF +200,000 TRACKS ACROSS EVERY CONCEIVABLE GENRE – WE’RE HELPING OUR CUSTOMERS FIND THE PERFECT TRACK TO TELL THEIR STORY.

WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

We are looking for a Head of Catalogue Operations within our Music team on an FTC of 14 months, and based in our office in Farringdon, London on a hybrid working pattern. The role reports to the Chief Creative Officer and working closely with the music team, this role is responsible for coordinating the smooth running of the music supply chain from briefing to delivery of completed music projects. Supporting project management processes and administration of our music production and copyright additions budget, this role is responsible for managing team delivery against key KPIs.

THE ROLE

Working with the CCO and Global Head of A&R to support execution of the music strategy

Oversight of commissioning and project management best practise protocols across all music department projects (composer and artists), collaborating with the A&R team to ensure we meet commissioning goals and maintain our music pipeline

Providing executive coordination support to the CCO to facilitate composer project management, team project management support, budget approvals and session planning

Resonsible for tracking of composer / artist roster, commissioning, and delivery KPIs working alongside the data team to provide high level analysis and conclusions relating to music operations and supply chain

Responsibility for tracking music production and copyright additions budgets (circa $2M) working with the CCO and finance to ensure we are tracking investment against our budgeted goals and forecasts

Working with the CCO to provide the business with reporting and insight across the music function

Supporting custom music (ie commissioned music) project management in collaboration with senior music and sales stakeholders

This summarises the main key responsibilities of your role but there may be other reasonable requests made and other responsibilities included from time to time

SPECIAL SKILLS

At least 5+ years’ experience in a similar operational / executive coordination role. Music industry and creative production experience an advantage

Highly organised and collaborative

Ability to oversee complex processes, familiarity with project management systems and experience in providing and analysing data

Experience managing and tracking budget expenditure at project and overall budget level

Fully versed in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel as well as related systems such as Trello, Notion etc, for managing projects and cross functional collaboration

Key competencies and personal qualities:

Organised and efficient with the ability and passion for overseeing complex tasks

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to prioritise and multitask, working well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Self-motivated, team-orientated and a keen collaborator

Ability and confidence to operate autonomously alongside senior functional stakeholders and present to / engage with senior leadership

Ability to run complex budgets

Calm and methodical approach to work in a sometimes pressurised environment

Additional / beneficial skills and experience

Experience in music production, theoretical music knowledge covering areas such as recording, composition, arranging and instrumentation

Good knowledge of and passion for various styles of music including global music across different international cultures

Deep interest and understanding of the principles of use of music to picture

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

Attractive remuneration package

Discretionary bonus

Private Healthcare

Holiday 25 days per annum plus 8 public holidays

Pension

Life insurance

Volunteering opportunities

Employee Assistance Programme

Summer hours on Fridays (June to early Sept) – non contractual

Hybrid working pattern (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday in the office) rest of time WFH

BE YOUR ORIGINAL SELF

OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

At Audio Network, we celebrate originality – it’s a key part of our business. We truly believe that to create the highest quality experience, for everyone, we need diverse teams, telling diverse stories. We’re committed to building these teams and always striving to ensure everyone is empowered to bring their whole, unique selves to work each day. Each Audio Networker is unique – but they are all treated the same: with dignity, respect, compassion, and equality.

We are committed to making all employment decisions without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, marital status, or any other legally protected status. If you are contacted for a job opportunity, please advise us of any accommodation needed to ensure you have access to a fair and equitable process.