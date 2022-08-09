Intermusica is an international classical music agency, with a team of approximately 40 colleagues. We represent world-leading conductors, instrumentalists, singers and composers; tour orchestras internationally; and develop award-winning projects. We enable the world’s most talented artists to realise their full potential. Our headquarters are in London and we have colleagues working in Berlin and Vienna.

We’re looking for a motivated colleague, who’s an excellent coordinator and enjoys leading our young team of associate and assistant artist managers. You will have a problem-solving attitude and an eye for detail, when monitoring and improving internal standards and processes.

You will bring substantial expertise and a record of success in managing travel and similar services for high-end individual clients. Candidates from outside the classical music field are welcome.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The newly-created role of Head of Client Services at Intermusica will ensure high-quality and consistent delivery of support services to our clients, in line with agreed scope and level of services.

Intermusica secures concert and other engagements for its clients. We then provide support services to assist clients in fulfilling these engagements (e.g. the related contracts, travel, visas, schedules, finance, marketing). The Head of Client Services will have overall responsibility for the delivery of these services to clients, working closely with relevant teams across the company.

Support services are primarily delivered by associate and assistant artist managers (of which there are currently 13). While their formal line management lies with individual artist managers, the Head of Client Services will work with all AAMs to deliver client services. Please download the Job Description for full details.

This position is primarily based at our Central London office.

If you would like to have an informal conversation about this role, please contact Simon Eder (seder@intermusica.co.uk)

Closing date: Wednesday 17th August 2022

First interviews will take place in the week commencing 22 August.

We are committed to improving equality and diversity within?Intermusica?and the wider classical music sector. We believe that more diverse teams foster greater?creativity?and we encourage?applicants?from diverse backgrounds.?We ensure that the successful candidate is selected?on the basis of?their relevant merits and that?Intermusica?staff?are given equal opportunities.?If you have any accessibility needs that would benefit from reasonable adjustments in order to apply for this position or attend an interview, please email us at hr@intermusica.co.uk or telephone 020 7608 9934.

As part of the application process, we ask all candidates to complete a voluntary?Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form.?

Any information you provide will be treated as strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only. It won’t be seen by anyone involved in the selection process, and no information will be published or used in any way which allows you to be identified.

Applicants are required to satisfy Intermusica that they are authorised to live and work in the UK.