Head of Communications

Introduction

Established in 2008, UK Music is the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry. The music industry is seriously big business: employing over 210,000 people, the most recent figures from UK Music’s leading economic report, This Is Music, show that the UK music industry generated £4 billion in exports and contributed £6.7 billion to the UK economy.

UK Music represents all sectors of the music industry – bringing them together to collaborate, campaign, and champion music. Industry leaders value the space we provide to share ideas, concerns and goals, and trust us to speak authoritatively on their behalf. Policymakers, stakeholders and influencers who want to understand the music industry come to us for a clear, objective picture of how they can best serve the collective interests of our members. We amplify our members’ voices across a range of shared issues, and we promote the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved, and local governments and Parliaments.

Our work to deliver on this mission focuses on the following areas:

UK Music provides a platform for music industry leaders to share ideas, concerns and goals that allow us to speak on their behalf with an authoritative voice.

UK Music guides policy-makers towards decision-making in the best collective interests of our membership, now and for the future.

UK Music amplifies the voice of its member organisations, consistent with the collective interest, increasing and supporting their political access.

UK Music undertakes and publishes research on the economic and social value of music, acting as a resource for its membership and policymakers.

UK Music promotes the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved and local governments and Parliaments, as well as other relevant policymakers, stakeholders and influencers.

UK Music advocates for copyright and related rights, which underpin music, to be recognised and valued at all levels of the UK government, throughout the wider economy and by consumers.

UK Music supports and encourages initiatives to grow the music industry’s diverse talent pipeline and nurture the development of our future workforce.

UK Music works to boost diversity, inclusion, and intersectionality in the music industry through a data-driven approach and supporting its members’ initiatives.

Communications

As the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry, UK Music’s communication function plays an integral role in amplifying the depth and breadth of UK Music’s output, which includes ‘This Is Music’ the annual report on the economic value of the UK music industry and the biennial ‘Diversity Report’ focussing on the music industry workforce, along with voice of our member organisations’ collective interests with audiences across central, devolved and local governments and Parliaments, policymakers, music industries stakeholders and the general public.

Role Overview

Reporting to our Communications Director, and working in an integrated way across our public affairs, policy, education & skills, diversity, and research workstreams in this role, the Head of Communications will be responsible for engaging external audiences through clear and consistent messaging across all our communication channels. The successful candidate will also provide secretariat support to the UK Music Communications and Events Committee and coordinate high profile messaging with UK Music’s member organisations to amplify shared aims.

Role Profile

Key Duties and Responsibilities

The position of Head of Communications includes, but is not limited to the following;

Develop, deliver and run an integrated online content strategy across the organisation’s social media platforms, website and in line with UK Music’s mission.

Draft, proof and copy edit media articles, press releases, op eds, reports and online content in line with UK Music’s style and brand guidelines.

Manage and update UK Music’s editorial calendar, communications grid, and brand identity.

Commission engaging and relevant media content and digital assets, measuring performance to boost reach and engagement.

Manage external inquiries from national, trade and broadcast media, including requests for interviews, quotes, articles and background information.

Lead on the production and dissemination of UK Music’s monthly newsletter.

Assist in the further development and management of UK Music’s network of media contacts.

Secretariat to the UK Music Communications and Events Committee, as well as lead the coordination with counterparts in UK Music’s member organisations to amplify shared aims.

Assist with the development of eye-catching campaigns in support of UK Music’s key messages.

Attend industry and political events as required to capture written content and visual assets for use across UK Music’s communications channels.

Experience and Knowledge

Extensive knowledge of current social media platforms and digital communications strategies.

Demonstrate experience in the development and implementation of impactful communication campaigns and proactive interventions.

At least three years’ experience in a communications role.

Interest in the key challenges facing the UK music industry and helping make the sector’s case to Government and others.

Aligned with The Five Ps: The Music Industry Action Plan – a commitment to diversity and equality.

Skills Required

Creative thinker and storyteller with a forensic eye for detail.

Exceptional writing and verbal communications skills, with the ability to create compelling content for a variety of audiences.

A self-starter able to confidently nurture, build and influence relationships with media contacts .

Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment and able to prioritise competing workstreams.

Strong project management and organisational skills.

Keen to develop new skills, forge contacts and develop the communications brief.

Background working in-house or agency in a communications-focused role is desirable, but not essential.

Knowledge of Content Management Systems (CMS), driving Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and some design skills preferable.

Strong IT skills with working knowledge of Outlook and Microsoft 365 Applications.

We are a small team, and collegiate approach with an ability to help out other staff is needed.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV, a cover letter (not more than two pages) setting out how you meet the requirement within the role profile and a completed Equal Opportunities Monitoring form to Recruitment@ukmusic.org.

The recruitment process for this role will be a two-stage interview process – the first interview will be with a panel conducted virtually. The second interview is anticipated to be in-person at a London location. Selected candidates will be asked to complete a role-related task prior to the first interview.

If you would like an informal discussion on any aspects of the role, the application process or require reasonable adjustments during the application and selection process, please get in touch with Stephanie Haughton-Campbell, COO at stephanie.haughton-campbell@ukmusic.org.

Download the Equal Opportunities Monitoring form here

Closing date: Monday October 7 9am

First online interviews: 3rd week in October – Second in-person interviews: 4th week in October 2024.

UK Music is working to build a diverse and inclusive team. We welcome applications from all applicants, regardless of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical and mental disability, national origin, or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.