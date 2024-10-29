Head of Content

Project 30 is seeking a dynamic, ambitious and experienced Content Creator to build the next chapter of their career. You will have excelled as being a content creator (from ideation to final delivery including editing) and now have the ambition of being part of something bigger.

You should be able to speak as confidently with brands, agencies and Artists/Talent. You will have a good understanding of all social channels, be able to develop innovative content ideas and understand audiences. The ideal candidate will be able to show examples of successful campaigns they have been a part of.

Project 30 Studios sits at the core of https://www.chosenmusic.com/ and https://www.intertalentgroup.com/. Recent winner of Best Agency for New Talent at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

Chosen Music and InterTalent excel in partnering with musicians, influencers, and a wider range of publicly known and recognised talent.

You will be responsible for:

Creating youth-oriented short- and long-form content for talent and brands suitable for all social media platforms.

Collaborating with Artists / Content Creators / Record Labels / Brands and others on content needs.

Creating idea pitches and decks right through to final delivery of the content. This may include routinely updating Artists or Talent social media pages.

Develop innovative content ideas to unlock new audiences and super-serve existing fanbases.

Hiring / surrounding yourself with content creators to support and allow you to grow; whether as employees or freelancers.

Building an external client base and profitable P&L.

Content Creation will include but not be limited to:

Produce and edit engaging digital assets

Design aesthetic for social channels that aligns with the artist/talent/brand proposition and tells their story

Provide strategic direction to artists on creating their own social content

Capture content for artists at key event appearances and execute real-time posts on their social channels

Project 30 Studios structure and offering.

Taking over from a 2-person team leaving for personal reasons, you will be building something new, Initially working solo, but surrounded by an exciting / dynamic group of people.

You will be based at our Soho office when not on location and enjoy working as part of a collaborative team.

Competitive salary and benefits.

Reporting to Alistair Goldsmith

Thought leadership & desirable characteristics

Stay up to date on the latest digital innovations and cultural happenings in music and entertainment businesses

A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role

Confident working directly with artists/talent with a deep understanding of the way they think and work

A team player, with the ability to also work independently and be accountable for own client projects

Able to work under pressure in fast-paced and deadline-driven environments, across different time zones

Confident with photo/video/audio editing software (i.e. Adobe C-Suite, Canva, iMovie, Final Cut and Audacity)

Adept at compiling reports from social platforms, newsletter providers, analytics tools and streaming services

A strong multi-tasker; always maintaining a professional attitude and meticulous attention to detail

In-depth knowledge of social media platforms and algorithms, digital trends and new technology

Willing to go the extra mile for campaign success and travel with artists as required

Proactive, adaptable and confident experimenting with new and innovative ideas

Excellent verbal communication and copywriting skills essential

How to apply