The BPI is the trade association for the UK’s record companies and labels and is the representative voice of British recorded music. In 2023 it celebrated 50 years of being incorporated.

Music companies make a significant and growing contribution to the UK and the BPI represents a high profile part of the UK’s thriving creative industries. The BPI, as a trade organisation, is engaged in a number of high profile policy discussions and, as such, it is vitally important that the role and contribution of its membership is well understood by policy makers and opinion formers – who often have a great passion for music and interest in it, but don’t always understand how the industry works or can be persuaded by more emotive arguments rather than evidence-based data. Because of this, it is essential that the BPI makes a compelling case to inform and influence policy and regulatory decisions that affect businesses in the UK.

To support this mission, the BPI is creating this new position of Head of Corporate Communications within its communications team to amplify the BPI’s influence by articulating the role and contribution of its recorded music members. The position will report to the BPI Director of Communications and will also work closely with the BPI’s Public Affairs and other teams. The successful candidate will play a prominent role in devising the BPI’s corporate communications strategy to support the BPI’s policy/public affairs work and its related government and industry engagement.

In a year running up to and following a General Election, we are entering a period in which this influence is all the more important.

KEY RESPONSIBILITES

Developing and managing relationships with appropriate media and social networks, engaging with relevant journalists and influencers and, in turn, reaching key decision makers and opinion formers in the public affairs/policy space.

Engaging in a pro-active, evidenced and strategic approach to developing a clear narrative and persuasive arguments to support our members’ needs.

Developing tactical thinking and arguments to rebut the way in which the industry is sometimes incorrectly characterised.

Covering areas of policy engagement including: economics of the music industry; tech innovation such as AI and immersive technologies; trade and exports; diversity, equity and inclusion; sustainability; artist welfare, and creative education and digital skills.

Line managing the BPI’s Digital Content & Communications Manager.

IDEAL EXPERIENCE

A successful track record working in the corporate communications field relevant to policy and public affairs, whether at in-house, in-agency or political roles.

Experience of corporate and commercially driven environments.

The ability to work proactively as part of a team.

Some experience of the creative industries would be a benefit but is not essential.

KEY SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Ability to develop and implement corporate communications plans and compelling creative campaigns, in particular with reach to political decision makers and opinion formers.

Aptitude to work across traditional and digital media – managing relationships with relevant journalists, influencers and maximising the impact of owned digital assets.

Ability to build and maintain networks of relevant corporate communications contacts appropriate to the role and the BPI’s mission.

An understanding of trade organisations and working to the priorities of multiple members.

Effective advocacy and persuasive skills, including a readiness to manage comms through challenging industry and/or political processes and to represent the BPI at meetings, conferences and on occasion media platforms as appropriate.

Inclusive and pro-active interpersonal skills to manage a team member and work collaboratively with peers and senior leadership (within the BPI, industry partners and member companies).

Ideas and innovation-driven, helping the BPI to stand out through corporate communications.

Monitoring media to identify opportunities and think creatively about new and original communications/PR ideas and angles.

Effective research and analytical skills.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills, including speech and op-ed drafting are important, ideally coupled with speaking in public (as needed).

The BPI welcomes applications from suitably qualified candidates of all social backgrounds, including across all genders, ethnicities, and those who identify as disabled or from neurodiverse backgrounds.

PERSONAL QUALITIES

We are looking for someone who will achieve impact in this role and to make an important contribution to the BPI and its public affairs communications work in support of its members and British recorded music.

They will be an effective and persuasive communicator and relationship builder who, whilst thriving in a team dynamic and working collegiately and strategically, will bring a pro-active approach in developing the BPI’s corporate communications in support of its wider communications, public affairs and policy goals.

The successful candidate will be committed to the BPI’s high standards and values, and will also relish being part of an inclusive and supportive company environment.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary range between £70,000 - £75,000 depending on experience

Performance-related bonus

Three days of personal volunteering time per annum

Private Medical Insurance

Permanent Health Insurance

Life insurance

A hybrid work environment with flexible working policies

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES & DIVERSITY

The BPI is an equal opportunity employer. We actively encourage the best possible candidates to apply, regardless of their gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political beliefs. We believe that representation matters and are passionate about developing a diverse workforce at all levels of the organisation. We warmly encourage applications from historically under-represented groups, including but not limited to; candidates from Black, Asian or ethnic minority backgrounds; members of the LGBTQIA+ community; people who identify as non-binary or gender nonconforming; people with a disability; and people who are neurodivergent. Decision to appoint will be made solely based on candidate merit and business need.

We welcome applications from Deaf and disabled people. If you have a disability or additional need that requires accommodation during the process of application and selection, please do not hesitate to let us know when applying. Reasonable adjustments include, but are not limited to, extra time during tasks, using a different video conferencing application, providing a British Sign Language interpreter or holding the interview at a specific time of day.

APPLICATION PROCESS

We know that applying for a new job can be full of uncertainties and we look to provide upfront information where possible. Our process for recruiting this role will be made of four stages and after each stage, we will contact you as soon as we can to let you know if you will be progressing to the next stage.

The BPI is looking to make an appointment to start in the role early in Q2 2024.

The Closing date for applications is Sunday 3 March, 2024

Stage 1

Submit a CV and cover letter each totalling no more than one side of A4. These will be considered on a name-blind basis by our recruiters. Following your application, you may be invited to a pre-screening interview with our recruiters. Pre-screening interviews will take place on a rolling basis between 12 February and 8 March 2024.

Stage 2

45-minute virtual interview with the Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Communications to be held the week commencing 11 March 2024. Interviews can be scheduled flexibly if needed.

Stage 3

Practical written task and possible presentation.

In-person interview with the CEO, Chief Strategy Officer and Director of Communications to be held the week commencing 18 March 2024. Interviews can be scheduled flexibly if needed.

Stage 4

Job offer, subject to references and right to work check.

MORE ABOUT THE BPI

The BPI is the trade association for the UK’s record companies and labels and is the representative voice of British recorded music. Through its policy and public affairs-led work, it campaigns to foster an environment in which its members and their artists can thrive, championing the rights of more than 500 independent labels alongside those of world-leading record companies Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK, and of the artists, performers and label members of music licensing company PPL. The BPI safeguards recorded music through its Content Protection work, tackling digital piracy and counterfeit products, and actively promotes British music and artists at home and around the world, including through the Music Export Growth Scheme; international trade missions, including LA Sync; and participation at events overseas such as SXSW. The BPI encourages innovation by bringing the Music + Tech communities together to create opportunities for mutual benefit, including through its Insight Sessions. It provides market insights, training and networking with its free masterclasses, member events and its All About the Music yearbooks and other reports. The BPI is home to The BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize, co-owns the Official Charts and administers the BRIT Billion award and The BRIT Certified Platinum, Gold and Silver Programme. Supported by its Equity and Justice Advisory Group (EJAG), the BPI works to achieve greater Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across British music, and is also committed to an industry that operates in a more sustainable way. The BPI recognises the fundamental importance of the talent pipeline and of music and creative arts education in enabling access and opportunities for people of all backgrounds to work in music and the creative industries, which it also supports through its charity The BRIT Trust.