Head of Corporate Partnerships, Trusts and Events (Maternity cover)

Contract type: Fixed term until October 2024

Hours: Full-time, 35hrs per week Mon-Fri (part-time hours/flexibility considered)

Salary - circa £60,000 per annum, plus 10% employer pension contribution, health care cash plan and a range of other great industry-leading benefits

Location - Kings Cross, London WC1X 9JS. Hybrid-working offered with a minimum requirement of 2 days in the London office with flexibility to attend the office more regularly as the needs of the role dictate.

About us

Help Musicians is a charity that loves music and for over 100 years has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. We want to create a world where musicians thrive.

A musician’s life can be precarious with ups and downs throughout a career. Opportunities must be hard-won, whilst challenges come along all too easily, with unsteady income and physical and mental health concerns common issues to navigate. In addition, training can take many years and, along with investing in instruments and other equipment, puts up financial barriers to creative progression. Help Musicians offers a broad range of help to support music creators in times of crisis and opportunity - ensuring musicians across the UK can achieve their potential and sustain a career in music.

Sadly, right now, musicians need our help more than ever with research in 2020 showing that over half believe they may need to leave the industry due to multiple career pressures. Looking ahead, the charity will invest annually in regular research to better understand the needs of musicians – designing new, targeted and preventative support to better enable musicians to build sustainable careers in the years to come.

Love Music: Help Musicians

About you

Are you a confident, enterprising relationship-builder, who can form mutually beneficial partnerships within the music industry and beyond, to generate income and opportunity that will drive Help Musicians to deliver its strategic goals. You might already work within the music industry or have experience in a senior Corporate Fundraising role.

If this is you, and you share our passion to make a meaningful difference to the lives of professional musicians, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Help Musicians as our Head of Corporate Partnerships, Trusts and Events covering a period of maternity leave.

You will report directly to the Chief Executive and will have two phases to your role. In your first 6 months (approx. to October) you will focus on building music industry relationship leading to significant income and opportunity generation, whilst learning the broader operations of the team, in close co-operation with the Head of Corporate Partnerships, Trusts & Events

From October 23 to October 24 you will lead the department in its entirety while the permanent postholder is on maternity leave including leading the pipeline management strategy, planning and delivering our annual Festival of St Cecilia event, and providing leadership and support to the team.

To make an immediate impact you will have extensive and demonstrable experience within a commercial business development, CSR, relationship management, or corporate fundraising role (ideally within the music industry) with a track record of developing partnerships worth five figures or more. You will be an exceptional strategic thinker, be collaborative and able to build long-term relationships within and outside the music industry to support multiple charity goals. Strong communication, influencing and negotiation skills and a creative, positive approach are also a must.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join the charity, working with a wide range of corporates in the music industry to help us achieve our ambitions to provide more support and reach more people than ever before.

How do I apply?

For full details of the role and how to apply please click ‘Apply/Apply now’ and visit our website. You will need to download our application forms and submit these to us by the deadline below.

Deadline for applications: Monday 17 April 9am

1st Stage online interview date: Monday 24 April

2nd Stage Interview date: tbc

All enquiries and applications should be made to our HR team via the email provided on our website.