Head of Corporate Partnerships & Trusts (Maternity Cover)

Salary: circa £58,000 per annum, plus 10% employer pension contribution, health care cash plan and a range of other great industry-leading benefits

Contract type: 1-year fixed term maternity cover (must be available to start within 1 month of offer)

Hours: Full-time, 35hrs per week Mon-Fri (part-time hours/flexibility considered)

Are you a confident, enterprising relationship-builder, who can form mutually beneficial partnerships within the music industry and beyond, to generate income and opportunity that will drive Help Musicians to deliver its strategic goals? You might already work within the music industry or have experience in a senior Corporate Fundraising role.

If this is you, and you share our passion to make a meaningful difference to the lives of professional musicians, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Help Musicians as our Head of Corporate Partnerships and Trusts covering a period of maternity leave.

You will report directly to the Chief Executive and have responsibility for leading our Corporate, Trusts and Foundations and Events activity (managing a team of 2), developing Help Musicians’ pipeline management strategy to build relationships, drive income and to further build the profile of the charity.

To make an immediate impact you will have extensive and demonstrable experience within a commercial business development, CSR, relationship management, or corporate fundraising role (ideally within the music industry) with a track record of developing partnerships worth five figures or more. You will be an exceptional strategic thinker, be collaborative and able to build long-term relationships within and outside the music industry to support multiple charity goals. Strong communication, influencing and negotiation skills and a creative, positive approach are also a must.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join the charity at a time of exceptional growth in our centenary year, working with a wide range of corporates in the music industry to help us achieve our ambitions to provide more support and reach more people than ever before.

To find out more about the role and to apply, please visit our website.

https://www.helpmusicians.org.uk/

Deadline for applications: Monday 28 June 9am

1st Stage Interview date: Monday 5 July

2nd Stage Interview date: Friday 9 July

All enquiries and applications should be made to recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk

T: 020 7239 9100

About Us

Help Musicians is a charity that loves music and for 100 years has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. We want to create a world where musicians thrive.

A musicians’ life can be precarious with ups and downs throughout a career. Opportunities must be hard-won, whilst challenges come along all too easily, with unsteady income and physical and mental health concerns common issues to navigate. In addition, training can take many years and, along with investing in instruments and other equipment, puts up financial barriers to creative progression. Help Musicians offers a broad range of help to support music creators in times of crisis and opportunity - ensuring musicians across the UK can achieve their creative potential and sustain a career in music.

Sadly, the impact of the pandemic means the charity is needed more than ever in 2021, its centenary year. Last year we were able to provide financial hardship support to over 19,000 music creators and increase access to our mental health services by 40%. In 2021, this ongoing need will continue at scale while the music sector recovers and rebuilds.

Love Music: Help Musicians

For full details about the Charity’s history, who we are and to meet our team, please visit our website