Head of Digital & On-Demand, BBC Popular Music Radio & TV

Job Introduction

We are looking for a Head of Digital & On-Demand for Popular Music Radio and TV.

This is a new role in Pop working to the Controller and is the digital and on-demand strategic lead for the genre. It will mirror the Controller’s portfolio and together they will build the future-facing strategy for Pop across all platforms.

Role Responsibility

Working closely with the Heads of Station (Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and Asian Network), the Pop Commissioning Editors for TV and Radio and colleagues in BBC Sounds, this role will lead on shaping the pan-Pop digital, social and on-demand vision.

You’ll lead and manage a team of Commissioners delivering the on-demand pop music content in BBC Sounds and the linear radio stations.

This is an exciting opportunity for a true expert in the fields of popular music radio and on-demand content delivery who understands music-loving audiences’ behaviour.

The Ideal Candidate

We’re looking for a creative, driven and personable individual with exceptional vision, planning and communication skills. You’ll need to be an effective leader with fantastic stakeholder management and relationship-building skills.

You’ll have significant experience of music radio and digital commissioning across different formats for a variety of platforms.

You understand the importance data and insight play in informing decision-making. You’ll be keenly interested in innovations in the digital landscape and the changing habits of music-loving audiences, ensuring all our output, and the BBC, stays connected and relevant to their lives.

Committed to our diversity and inclusion objectives, you will have a rich understanding of how to reach wider audiences with our pop music offer in the on-demand space.

To ensure success it is vital that you have experience in leading creative teams and you will be able to demonstrate your achievements in identifying excellence and driving quality in commissions.

Audiences are at the heart of everything we do so you need to have a deep understanding of changing audience consumption patterns, of what audiences want from music programming and show evidence of creating diverse content.